BREAKING: Catholic Memorial Safety Dustin Roach Commits to Wisconsin
Dustin Roach isn't one to play out the recruiting process. The Catholic Memorial safety isn't big on being on the phone all the time or trying to...
Wisconsin and head coach Luke Fickell continued their strong start in the 2027 recruiting cycle, landing Waukesha (Wis.) Catholic Memorial safety...
Wisconsin and head coach Luke Fickell will host their first of two scheduled junior days on Saturday. Here's a look at who's slated to be in Madison...
Expanding the 2027 recruiting board during the evaluation period, Wisconsin has extended a scholarship offer to Phoenix (Ariz.) Sandra Day O'Connor...
Wisconsin has been showing serious interest in La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy 2027 offensive lineman Luke Injaychock over the last several...
Knyair Crumb (Hyattsville, Md./DeMatha Catholic) had been playing phone tag for a few weeks. Wisconsin's safety coach could just never seem to find...
Wisconsin running backs coach Jayden Everett will hit the road and meet with one of the top tailback targets on the board on Wednesday. Everett will...
Since coming over to Wisconsin, running backs coach Jayden Everett has been busy building relationships with top tailback targets, while also...
Germantown (Wis.) 2027 offensive tackle Cole Reiter is arguably the best at his position in the Midwest. Over the next month, the Rivals 300 prospect...
The Wisconsin coaching staff will be on the road across the country on Monday, but the two scheduled in-home visits will take place close to home....
Cameron Wagner (Saint Joseph, Ill.) is one of the top 2-3 offensive tackle prospects in the Midwest. However, he only recently received a scholarship...
With the evaluation period now in full swing, the Wisconsin coaching staff is on the road this week, making moves on new class of 2027 targets. On...
Wisconsin has a pair of junior days set for January. One of the headliners coming to Madison the weekend of Jan. 31 is Malvern (Pa.) Prep 2027 wide...
Wisconsin landed a big commitment from Iola (Wis.) Scandinavia 2027 tight end Korz Loken, who announced his pledge at the Navy All-American Bowl....
Korz Loken (Iola, Wis./Scandinavia) doesn't need to go through the typical recruiting process. The Rivals 300 tight end has all but known where he's...
One of the top available junior college prospects, defensive lineman Jeffrey Manns (Hutchinson JC) has set three official visits for January. The...
Wisconsin made a late move in the class of 2026 on Thursday, adding Chandler (Ariz.) Basha wide receiver Kash Brock to the fold. Badger Blitz breaks...
Committed to two other schools since November, this should be the final stop for Chandler (Ariz.) Basha wide receiver Kash Brock. In what's been a...
Wisconsin is in the midst of setting official visits with top targets who intend to enter the transfer portal on January 2nd. Per a source, USC...
Wisconsin will host its annual junior day on later this month. Among the prospects expected on hand are Jonesboro (Ark.) Valley View defensive...
The transfer portal officially opens on Friday. Needing a ton of help this off-season, the picture is getting a little clearer for Wisconsin as to...
Arguably the top player in the state of Wisconsin for the 2028 class, Wisconsin Dells defensive lineman Hendrix Dawson had to wait a little longer...
Catholic Memorial 2027 defensive lineman Isaac Miller is the most highly sought-after prospect in the state of Wisconsin. Holding around 20...
Shakopee (Minn.) 2027 defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati visited Wisconsin during a rough time. The Badgers went winless during the month of October,...
Wisconsin emerged as a threat for Evanston (Ill.) Township 2027 cornerback Justin Johnson during an unofficial visit in September. While the Badgers...