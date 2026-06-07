BREAKING: Three-Star WR Steele Harris Commits to Wisconsin

Following his official visit, Great Falls (Mont.) wide receiver Steele Harris has committed to Wisconsin and head coach Luke Fickell. Going into the visit, Harris knew there was a chance he’d end up part of the Badgers’ 2027 recruiting class.

“It was definitely just the hospitality from the coaches, all the love,” Harris told Badger Blitz. “I definitely feel like this is a place I fit in and a place I can thrive at.”

“I feel like there was a possibility of me committing, but coming out here and spending more time with the coaches and building more of a connection, I think, really solidified it with me.”

The three-star wide receiver had other scholarship offers from Arizona State, Utah, Iowa State, Michigan State, California, Illinois, and more. The Badgers moved to the forefront following an unofficial visit in April.

Harris is the second wide receiver commit for UW in 2027, joining Jai Jones. He told the Badgers of his decision earlier in the weekend.

“It was all smiles,” he said. “They were happy. We’re all excited to see what the future holds.”

As a junior, Harris caught 42 passes for 781 yards and seven touchdowns. Over the past two seasons, Harris has accumulated nearly 1,400 receiving yards and 11 scores. Assistant coach Ari Confesor was the lead recruiter for the 6-foot-3, 190-pound pass catcher.

“He likes my versatility,” said Harris. “He likes that I can play inside or outside, run every route on the route tree. He thinks I’m going to be a good fit in the offense. All their schemes, I went over them with coach Grimes (Jeff Grimes). I think I’m going to be able to contribute in a good way.”

Wisconsin is now up to 20 commitments in their 2027 recruiting class, a group that ranks top 25 nationally, per Rivals. Harris added that he’s excited to team up with Wisconsin quarterback commit Jack Sorgi.

“The amount of time they’ve put into building their quarterback room,” said Harris. “They’ve got a lot of good guys, a four-star commit. He’s a great quarterback. Coach Grimes showed me all the things they’re going to be doing in the offense, how they’re changing things up. You can see his track record at other schools. With the new additions at quarterback, along with coach Grimes, it’s going to be scary for other teams.”

Harris’s older brother, Reed, is a wide receiver at Arizona State. According to Rivals, Steele is the nation’s No. 122 ranked wide receiver in the class of 2027. He will enrol early in January.

Harris said he will not be canceling his California official visit next weekend. That being said, is there any chance Harris flips in the next week?

“I feel like it’s pretty strong,” he said. “Just the things they’ve offered to me, whether that be financial or the connections I’ve built. It’s pretty strong. It’d take a lot to get me to flip. It’s a crazy world, things happen, but right now, at this time, I’m 100 percent on Wisconsin.”