BREAKING: TCU Tailback Transfer Nate Palmer Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has its third running back commitment of the transfer portal, landing former TCU tailback Nate Palmer, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports.

BREAKING: TCU transfer RB Nate Palmer has Committed to Wisconsin, he tells @On3Sportshttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/DcPYnZLajQ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 8, 2026

As a redshirt freshman, Palmer carried the ball 30 times for 139 yards. Palmer appeared in 10 games for the Horned Frogs and had a career-high 33 yards rushing on eight carries against Cincinnati.

A former three-star recruit out of Decatur High School in Texas, Palmer chose TCU over the likes of USC, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Miami (FL), Tennessee, Penn State, Ole Miss, Auburn, Wisconsin, and more.

Wisconsin has also signed running backs Bryan Jackson (USC) and Abu Sama (Iowa State). The Badgers currently return sophomore Darrion Dupree and redshirt freshman Gideon Ituka.

On3 tabs Palmer as a three-star transfer recruit. He is the No. 115 ranked tailback in the transfer portal. Palmer will have three years of eligibility remaining.

