BREAKING: Wisconsin Lands Tennessee Edge Rusher Jayden Loftin

Wisconsin lost a heated recruiting battle for edge rusher Jayden Loftin in the 2025 recruiting cycle. A year later, outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell will get to coach the former RIvals Industry top 300 prospect. The Badgers picked up a commitment from Loftin, a Tennessee transfer, adding to their strong portal class.

Loftin missed the entire 2025 season due to injury and has four years of eligibility remaining.

A native of Somerville, N.J., Loftin was a former four-star prospect. He chose the Volunteers out of high school over Penn State, Nebraska, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Illinois, Minnesota, Kansas, and more.

Wisconsin has also signed edge rusher Justus Boone (Arkansas). The Badgers return seniors Sebastian Cheeks and Tyreese Fearbry among notable contributors on the edge as well.

On3 rates Loftin as a three-star transfer prospect. He is the No. 38 ranked edge rusher in the portal.

