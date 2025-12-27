Wisconsin Tight End Tucker Ashfcraft Will Enter the Transfer Portal

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin tight end Tucker Ashcraft will enter the transfer portal, his reps told On3.

One of the last few players from head coach Luke Fickell’s inaugural recruiting class with the Badgers in 2023, Ashcraft caught just two passes for 10 yards in 2025. Dealing with a lower-body injury, Ashcraft appeared in just four games during his junior season.

Ashcraft was an instant impact true freshman for Wisconsin in 2023. He caught eight passes for 86 yards in year one with the program, but was never able to build on it. As a sophomore, Ashcraft struggled with drops. Despite starting all 12 games, Ashcraft finished the 2024 season with just 12 receptions for 82 yards and a score.

A former three-star recruit, Ashctaft chose UW over Colorado, Michigan State, and others. Per the Rivals Industry, Ashcraft was the nation’s No. 59 ranked tight end coming out of high school.

From UW’s 2023 recruiting class, only fullback Tyler Jansey and defensive lineman Jamel Howard remain in the program.

The Impact of Ashcraft Leaving Wisconsin

Impact: Medium

Wisconsin needs help from the transfer portal, but Ashcraft certainly isn’t irreplaceable. As of now, the Badgers have just one somewhat reliable weapon returning in redshirt freshman Grant Stec. Starting the year strong, Stec caught five passes for 52 yards, but didn’t record a reception in his final seven outings for the season. The staff is also quite high on true freshman Emmett Bork, but the Oconomowoc native didn’t make an appearance in 2025. Redshirt sophomore Jackson McGohan showed some flashes here and there, finishing with three receptions for 35 yards.

Undoubtedly, the Badgers need at least two experienced bodies in this room. Seniors Lance Mason and Jackson Acker have moved on. Junior J.T. Seagreaves has also left the program. True freshman Nizyi Davis is likely a long-term development project.

