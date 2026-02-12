Tom Izzo Regrets Not Recruiting Wisconsin Guard John Blackwell

One of the top coaches in the history of college basketball, Tom Izzo doesn’t have many regrets with the decisions he’s made in recruiting. Signing and producing the likes of Mateen Cleaves, Jason Richardson, Draymond Green, Zach Randolph, Morris Peterson, Cassius Winston, Miles Bridges, Denzel Valentine, and so on, Izzo has coached and competed against the best the sport has to offer since he took over at the helm in 1995.

One player Izzo would like to have another crack at recruiting is Wisconsin guard John Blackwell. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Blackwell flew under the radar throughout his high school career. In fact, the only power-four scholarship that ever came Blackwell’s way was from the Badgers.

“I’d like to fire all my assistants, who went through that with me. The problem is, the head coach went down and saw him, too,” Izzo told reporters on Wednesday. “The worst part — his dad (Glynn) is an incredible guy, played at Illinois, went to Brother Rice, good school — by the time I really started focusing in on him, it was a little later than normal, he’s the type of kid, they (Wisconsin) gave him the most attention. He committed there really early.

“Everything about Blackwell, I like. Family, where he played. I liked the fact he didn’t need the dating process to be forever. He knew what he wanted. He didn’t know how it would turn out at Wisconsin and I don’t think they did.

“I don’t have many regrets. But that would have been one. He has the whole package if you ask me. So, I’d like to fire my assistants, but I’d probably have to fire myself.”

There are a lot of teams that would like a second crack at recruiting Blackwell. A former three-star recruit, Blackwell’s only other opportunities mostly came from MAC programs. Wisconsin had a built-in advantage with Blackwell as the uncle of assistant coach Sharif Chambliss, ‘Speedy,’ runs ‘The Family’ AAU program, which produced the 6-foot-4 guard.

Blackwell did take an unofficial visit to Michigan State, but the Spartans had signed guard Jaden Akins in the previous cycle. As Izzo noted, Blackwell also committed to WU very early, pulling the trigger in the spring of his junior year.

Getting better and better by the year, Blackwell is averaging 18.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game during his junior season, making a strong case for first-team All-Big Ten honors in a loaded league. In his career, Blackwell is also 3-1 against Michigan State, including last season’s win over the top-ranked Spartans in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

“If I wasn’t playing against him, I think he’s one of my favorite players,” Izzo stated. “He guards it, he’s tough, he’s strong, he can get to the rim, he can pass it. He’s definitely one of the better players in our league.”

“Blackwell, to me, is a special player in this league, and a guy who’s gonna play basketball a lot when he’s done (at Wisconsin), because of size, strength, smarts. He just kind of controls the game his own way.”

Wisconsin (17-7, 9-4) hosts No. 10 Michigan State (20-4, 10-3) on Friday at the Kohl Center. Both teams are coming off overtime wins over No. 8 Illinois. For the Badgers, it’s a chance to notch their third win over a top-10 ranked team this season.

“Going on the road is always difficult. Going to Wisconsin, the games we’ve played (have been) big time over the years, it’s one of the better places to play in the league,” said Izzo.