BREAKING: Arkansas OL Blake Cherry Will Follow Eric Mateos to Wisconsin

First-year offensive line coach Eric Mateos has grabbed one of his former Arkansas players out of the portal. Arkansas transfer Blake Cherry will take his talents to Wisconsin next season, he announced.

As a true freshman, Cherry appeared in all 12 games for the Razorbacks last season, mostly on special teams. Cherry did play three games on offense, tallying 25 total snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He received a stellar 81.5 pass blocking grade in limited duty.

A native of Owasso, Okla., Cherry was a three-star prospect coming out of high school. He chose Arkansas over scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Nebraska, Baylor, TCU, Kansas State, Arizona State, and others.

Cherry is the second offensive linemen for Wisconsin out of the portal, joining Austin Kawecki (Oklahoma State).

On3 tabs Cherry as a three-star transfer prospect. He is the No. 111 ranked interior offensive lineman in the country. Cherry will have four years of eligibility remaining.