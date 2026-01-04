BREAKING: Southern Illinois Transfer Tight End Ryan Schwendeman Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin and head coach Luke Fickell have added Southern Illinois transfer tight end Ryan Schwendeman, following an official visit this weekend.

Schwendeman, who is mostly known for his imposing blocking style, caught 15 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns last season. In the last three years, Schwendeman owns 28 receptions for 327 yards and four scores.

A native of O’Fallon, Missouri., Schwendeman caught a season-high five passes for 96 yards against Youngstown State on Nov. 8. Schwendeman also caught a 4-yard touchdown pass in the season opener at Purdue.

Wisconsin has now picked up two tight ends from the transfer portal. On Saturday, the Badgers received a commitment from Bowling Green transfer Jacob Harris.

Schwendeman is a graduate transfer with up to two years of eligibility remaining after suffering a season-ending injury in 2024. He’ll join a Wisconsin tight end room that returns the likes of redshirt freshman Grant Stec and junior Jackson McGohan.

