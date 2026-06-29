Most Important Players For Wisconsin in 2026: No. 26 Tyreese Fearbry

MADISON, Wis. — Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Badger Blitz is counting down the 26 most important players for Wisconsin this fall. We begin with senior edge rusher Tyreese Fearbry, who could be in store for a bigger role this fall…

2025 Rewind

2025 was a transition year for Fearbry. A transfer from Kentucky, Fearbry played in 12 games last season, albeit mostly on special teams. In the nine games of action Fearbry saw on defense, he totaled 73 snaps. Adjusting to a new position, Fearbry logged 8.0 tackles, including one for loss.

Fearbry had 4.0 stops in UW’s first two games of the season versus Miami (OH) and Middle Tennessee State. All eight of his tackles came in the first four weeks, including a season-high 3.0 stops in the Big Ten Conference opener against Maryland.

Why No. 26?

Fearbry was running with the number one defense for most of spring ball. Arkansas transfer Justus Boone may have something to say about that when he gets healthy, but Fearbry took a lot of good steps forward going into his senior year.

A former four-star prospect, Fearbry is one of the more unique players for Wisconsin. At 6-foot-4 and 252 pounds, Fearbry’s blend of length, get-off, and strength allows him to turn heads at times in practice. He might not be the best in any one particular area, but Fearbry has plenty of traits that allow him to be a third-down pass rush threat, an edge setter, or someone who can blow up the opposition’s game.

The Badgers are going to have a tough time replacing Darryl Peterson and Mason Reiger. It’s going to have to be by committee. If Fearbry can make a few splash plays and be consistent this fall, it’ll go a long way in helping this outside linebacker room/defense.

What They Said About Fearbry

Fearbry’s most memorable moment last season came before Wisconsin even kicked off against Iowa in October. Before a 38-0 home loss to the Hawkeyes, Fearbry was assessed a personal foul penalty as the junior edge rusher impeded Iowa from running towards their sideline, proceeding to jaw at members of UW’s Big Ten rival.

“I had a chip on my shoulder,” said Fearbry. “Coach ‘Fick’ had gave us a speech. I’m only blaming Coach ‘Fick.’ That’s on me. I should have controlled my emotions a lot more. I felt the intensity. I felt everything, the energy in the stadium at the moment. I feel like I was trying to set a tone, but that was the wrong example I was trying to set.”

While it was a black eye in a season full of gut punches for Wisconsin, some good may have come out of it. Fearbry certainly paid the price for that lapse in judgment, playing just 13 defensive snaps the rest of the season. In spring, Fearbry felt he came out of it for the better, now able to control and channel his emotions in a positive manner on the football field.

“I feel like in practice, guys feed off my energy,” he said. “When I’m playing at a high intensity, other guys feel that.”

Outside Linebackers Coach Matt Mitchell also praised Fearbry’s maturity and leadership.

“I give Tyreese a lot of credit,” said Mitchell. “You guys were all there. There were some highs and lows last season. Obviously, Iowa, before the ball was even snapped. But he’s come a long ways.”