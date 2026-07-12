Most Important Players For Wisconsin in 2026: No. 18 Tyrell Henry

MADISON, Wis. — Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Badger Blitz is counting down the 26 most important players for Wisconsin this fall. We continue with senior wide receiver Tyrell Henry, who could be a sleeper for the Badger offense…

2025 Rewind

Henry played in 10 of 12 games for Wisconsin during the 2025 season. A former Michigan State transfer, the Michigan native caught five passes for 29 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 10 punts, averaging nearly nine yards per return. Henry scored his lone touchdown in week two against Middle Tennessee State, a 3-yard reception in the second quarter to put Wisconsin on top 7-3.

Although he was a senior last season, Henry was able to redshirt after appearing in just four games during the 2025 campaign.

Why Henry is No. 18

This might seem high, but Wisconsin has really been trying to get Henry involved in a variety of different ways on offense. The Badgers showed some flashes of it last year, giving him nine carries and even a pass attempt at wide receiver. From start to finish in spring ball, no receiver made more plays than Henry, who also seemed to develop a good rapport with quarterback Colton Joseph, knowing when to break off his routes and come back to the football.

Henry also appears poised to retain his job as punt returner, but there could be 2-3 other viable candidates.

What They Said About Henry

Henry’s snaps dwindled as the season wore on, but he’s appeared to come back stronger. He had 13 or more snaps in Wisconsin’s first four games of the 2025 campaign, but never played more than eight thereafter. Henry also never saw more than two targets, but as mentioned, UW appears to be making sure he will see more action in his senior season.

Both wide receivers coach Ari Confesfor and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes praised the leadership of the senior wide receiver going back to early in the off-season.

“A guy that you feel his energy in the huddle,” said Grimes.