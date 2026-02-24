Wisconsin Bracketology Update: Feb. 24

MADISON, Wis. — After a solid two months, Wisconsin (19-8. 11-5) has worked its way up the latest bracketology projections. The Badgers have won 10 of their last 13 games, including three victories over top 10 teams. Up next, UW heads West for road matchups with Oregon and Washington, respectively. Here’s an updated look at where the Badgers stand in the latest NCAA Tournament projections.

Wisconsin Resume

NCAA NET RANKING: 32 (Prev. 39)

KENPOM RANKING: 29 (Prev. 39)

ESPN BPI RANKING: 29 (Prev. 36)

QUAD 1 RECORD: 5-7

QUAD 2 RECORD: 5-1

QUAD 3 RECORD: 3-0

QUAD 4 RECORD: 6-0

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE (KENPOM): 30 (Prev. 38)

BRACKET MATRIX AVERAGE SEED: 6.79 (Prev. 9.11)

On3

On3’s Jame Fletcher has Wisconsin as a 7-seed in the Midwest Region. The Badgers would open against 10-seed Texas A&M in the Round of 64.

Should UW advance, they’d take on the winner of 2-seed Iowa State and 15-seed Wright State. Potential Sweet 16 matchups would include 3-seed Gonzaga and 6-seed Iowa. The Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region will be held in Chicago.

6. Iowa

11. Miami (OH)

3. Gonzaga

14. North Dakota State

7. Wisconsin

10. Texas A&M

2. Iowa State

15. Wright State

CBS Sports

Wisconsin is up to a 6-seed, according to CBS Sports. The Badgers face 11-seed Miami (OH) in the West Region Round of 64.

Should UW advance, they’d get the winner of 3-seed Gonzaga and 14-seed UC-Irvine. Potential Sweet 16 matchups include 7-seed Kentucky and 2-seed Illinois. The West Region Sweet 16 will be held in San Jose.

6. Wisconsin

11. Miami (OH)

3. Gonzaga

14. UC Irvine

7. Kentucky

10. UCLA

2. Illinois

15. Portland State

Field of 68

Wisconsin is also a 6-seed, according to Field of 68. The Badgers would open versus 11-seed Miami (OH) in the Midwest Region Round of 64.

Potentially awaiting UW in the Round of 32 would be 3-seed Florida or 14-seed East Tennessee State. Future Sweet 16 matchups include 7-seed St. Louis and 2-seed Iowa State in Chicago.

3. Florida

14. East Tennessee State

6. Wisconsin

11. Miami (OH)

7. St. Louis

10. Auburn

2. Iowa State

15. Wright State

NCAA March Madness

Andy Katz of NCAA.com has also bumped Wisconsin to the 6-seed line in the Midwest Region. Katz has the Badgers facing the play-in game winner between 11-seeds New Mexico and TCU. Since UW already faced the Horned Frogs this season, that matchup is highly unlikely to be scheduled.

Potentially awaiting UW in the Round of 32 are 3-seed Florida and 14-seed East Tennessee State. Potential Sweet 16 matchups in Chicago include 7-seed St. Louis and 2-seed Iowa State.

3. Florida

14. East Tennessee State

6. Wisconsin

11. TCU/New Mexico

7. St. Louis

10. Indiana

2. Iowa State

15. Wright State

ESPN

Wisconsin is a 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament South Region, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. ESPN has the Badgers facing 10-seed Texas in Oklahoma City for the Round of 64. Should UW advance, they’d get the winner of 2-seed Houston and 15-seed Portland State.

Potential Sweet 16 matchups include 3-seed Nebraska and 6-seed St. Louis. The Sweet 16 of the South Region will be held in Houston.

6. St. Louis

11. Miami (OH)

3. Nebraska

14. Navy

7. Wisconsin

10. Texas

2. Houston

15. Portland State