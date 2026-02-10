GAME DAY: Wisconsin at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Wisconsin (16-7, 8-4) is back on the road, taking on No. 8 Illinois (20-4, 11-2) on Tuesday.

The Illini have taken nine of the last 10 meetings in this series. However, the Badgers won the most recent matchup, a 95-74 victory in Madison last season.

Both teams are coming off a loss. After rallying back from a 14-point deficit, UW fell 78-77 in overtime to Indiana on Saturday. UI was also downed in overtime, dropping an 85-82 decision at Michigan State later that night.

Can Wisconsin improve to 6-1 following a loss this season? Or will Illinois win for the 10th time in the last 11 meetings with the Badgers?

