BREAKING: Wisconsin Adds USC Transfer RB Bryan Jackson

Wisconsin continues to bolster its backfield in the 2026 season with the addition of USC transfer running back Bryan Jackson.

As a sophomore, Jackson ran 36 times for 123 yards and four touchdowns. A native of McKinley, Texas., Jackson had a season-high 35 yards and a score against Michigan on Oct. 11.

Jackson didn’t fumble the ball on any of his 36 carries last season. He also showed a lot of promise as a true freshman, running for 66 yards and a touchdown in USC’s Las Vegas Bowl win over Texas A&M. A week prior, Jackson put up 71 yards on six carries versus the Irish.

Wisconsin offered Jackson coming out of high school. A former three-star recruit, Jackson also held scholarship offers from Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Georgia, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida State, and more.

At tailback, the Badgers currently return sophomore Darrion Dupree and redshirt freshman Gideon Ituka. UW also signed incoming true freshman tailback Qwantavius Wiggins and Iowa State junior tailback Abu Sama out of the transfer portal.

Jackson is currently unranked as a transfer prospect by On3. Stay tuned for more on his commitment…