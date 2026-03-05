Why John Blackwell Was Extra Motivated to Deliver for Wisconsin on Senior Day

MADISON, Wis. — John Blackwell couldn’t shake the memories of senior day 2025. Expected to close down the Kohl Center with a win over lowly Penn State, that Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center is one that still sticks with the then-sophomore guard. Surrendering 51 second-half points, the Badgers weren’t able to send their senior class of John Tonje, Max Klesmit, Kamari McGee, and Carter Gilmore out the right way, which brought Blackwell to tears in the locker room following the loss.

Suiting up for the final time at the Kohl Center for the 2025-26 season against Maryland, Blackwell kept thinking about keeping UW’s four seniors — Andrew Rohde, Isaac Gard, Nick Boyd, and Braeden Carrington — from suffering the same fate. Blackwell and the Badgers (21-9, 13-6) would leave no doubt, racing past the Terrapins (11-19, 4-15) 78-45 Wednesday night.

“It felt special. How I felt last year — obviously a game you’re not supposed to think about, last year I cried after we lost that game,” Blackwell said in UW’s post-game press conference. “Those guys gave so much to me, brought so much into my life, and made me appreciate basketball, appreciate the camaraderie of what Wisconsin is.

“Doing it for ‘IG,’ ‘BC,’ Nick, and Rhode felt special today.”

Blackwell scored 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting for Wisconsin, who overcame a slow start offensively. The reigning All-Big Ten guard scored seven of the first 11 points for the Badgers.

“I just thought, ‘Come out and be aggressive and the guys are gonna feed off it,'” Blackwell stated. “Obviously, it affected how I was thinking about the game. That left a sour taste in our mouths. That was just bad for us for losing that game at home and sending our seniors out like that.”

On a somewhat less important note, Blackwell was able to work through a rough stretch after a couple of lackluster performances. In Wisconsin’s previous three outings, Blackwell was a combined 11-of-35 shooting and had 10 turnovers in the last four games.

“Just frustrated with myself with the foul trouble I was in. The last three games, I think I was in foul trouble early,” he said. “These guys and my coaches helped me work through it.”

Leading by as many as 33, Wisconsin was able to honor each senior individually with a curtain call. The crowd certainly roared for Boyd, Carrington, and Rhode, but the biggest cheers came when Gard, the coach’s son and walk-on, gave the fans exactly what they hoped to see.

Checking in with 2:11 remaining, Gard missed his first attempt roughly 30 seconds into his stint. On the next possession, Gard caught high on the left wing. After some hesitation, the 6-foot-3 senior launched from well beyond NBA range and hit nothing but the bottom of the net, bringing the Kohl Center to its feet.

For UW’s head coach, it brought back so many memories even before his son joined the team in 2022-23, including when Gard would take his infant son with him to practice, only to have former head coach Bo Ryan get frustrated with the additional noise.

“You couldn’t have scripted the end there,” Greg Gard said. “The possession before it, they called a special for him. That didn’t come from the bench. Jack Robison called one of ours. He was making sure everyone knew where they needed to go when the free throws were being shot on the other end.

“The teammates think enough of him that they want to give him a crack in the last couple of minutes. Obviously, it speaks to Isaac and his character, but it also really resonates to his teammates that there’s that type of connection and bond.

“Today was a hard day. The BTN Journey is doing a thing on him and us. We had to spend some time on the court this afternoon by ourselves, miced up, and cameras. That was hard. I walked my oldest daughter down the aisle in September. That was emotional. This hit the same level. Bittersweet. It was an awesome experience, but he literally grew up in this gym. Before he could walk, sat in his carseat. As soon as he could walk, he’s running around with the ball. He knows every player. He knew the roster before he knew the alphabet.

“He’s lived it. He’s grown up right in it. It’s very rare that you get this opportunity in my seat to have had your son grow up in this program. To have the opportunity to have him here, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”