BREAKING: Eugene Hilton Exits the Transfer Portal, Will Return to Wisconsin

Wisconsin will get true freshman wide receiver Eugene Hilton back for another season.

Hilton, who had eight receptions for 90 yards in his first year with the Badgers, relayed his intentions to On3’s Steve Wiltfong to enter the portal once it officially opened on Jan. 2. While in the portal, Hilton was getting heat from the likes of LSU and Florida.

However, Hilton, a prized recruit for head coach Luke Fickell and company in 2025, will remain a Badger and return to the team next season.

“Hilton has been having good dialogue with the Wisconsin staff and that could get done as soon as today,” On3’s Steve Wiltfong reported Thursday morning.”

Hilton played in all 12 games for Wisconsin as a true freshman. He is the son of former Indianapolis Colts All-Pro wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

Wisconsin is also set to return seniors Tyrell Henry and Chris Brooks at wide receivers. The Badgers have signed Jaylon Domingeaux (SE Louisiana) and Shamar Rigby (Oklahoma State) out of the portal as well.

A former Rivals four-star recruit out of Zionsville High School, Hilton originally chose UW over scholarship offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, Miami (FL), Michigan, Indiana, and others.

