BREAKING: SE Louisiana Transfer WR Jaylon Domingeaux Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has its first wide receiver addition from the transfer portal, adding former Southeastern Louisiana star Jaylon Domingeaux following an official visit.

The Badgers beat out Penn State, Arkansas, and Cincinnati for the 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior.

In 2025, Domingeaux had 52 receptions for 852 yards and seven touchdowns. He played 36 games for the Lions, accumulating 106 catches for 1,512 yards and 14 touchdowns. Domingeaux had four catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns versus East Texas A&M on Nov. 1.

As of now, Wisconsin just returns senior Chris Brooks at wide receiver. The Badgers also signed Shamar Rigby from Oklahoma State.

On3 tabs Domingeaux as a three-star transfer prospect. He is the No. 98 ranked wide receiver in the portal.

Domingeaux will have one year of eligibility remaining.