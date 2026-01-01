BREAKING: Wisconsin Adds Wide Receiver Kash Brock to 2026 Recruiting Class

Committed to two other schools since November, this should be the final stop for Chandler (Ariz.) Basha wide receiver Kash Brock. In what’s been a whirlwind recruitment, Brock committed to Wisconsin on Sunday and will sign with head coach Luke Fickell as part of the 2026 recruiting class.

Brock was originally committed to Colorado State, but flipped to Iowa State after an opportunity to play in the Big 12 presented itself. The three-star wide receiver did sign with the Cyclones, but after head coach Matt Campbell left for Penn State, was released from his national letter of intent after the early signing period.

Sitting without a home, Brock got the call he was looking for on New Year’s Eve from Wisconsin and wide receivers coach Jordan Reid, who offered a scholarship.

“It was a difficult process,” Brock told Badger Blitz on Wednesday “No animosity towards them. They have to do what’s best for them. It’s been a long process, and it’s finally good to have a school on my side.”

“Surreal feeling,” Brock said. “I was super grateful when coach Reid called me. He finally said that I have an offer from there. It was super exciting. I told my parents. They were super excited as well.”

Brock is the Third Wide Receiver For Wisconsin in 2026

The Rivals Industry’s No. 277 ranked wide receiver also had power-four scholarship offers from Arizona and Northwestern. Penn State had also been showing late interest in Brock.

As a senior, Brock (6-2, 175) caught 54 passes for 960 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Badgers will pair Brock with fellow incoming wide receiver signees Keeyshawn Tabuteau and Zion Legree.

“On the field, I can play anywhere,” he said. “Even special teams, honestly. I can be a big factor as a tall receiver with go-balls and getting contested catches.”

Brock will enroll early at Wisconsin in January. The Badgers are now up to 15 commitments in their 2026 recruiting class.

