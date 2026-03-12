Will Nolan Winter Return For Wisconsin Against Illinois?

CHICAGO, Ill. — Fifth-seed Wisconsin (23-9) was able to get by 12-seed Washington (16-17) 85-82 in Thursday’s Big Ten Tournament round three matchup without the services of Nolan Winter. However, the quarterfinals in a rematch with Illinois (24-7) could be a different story if Winter can’t go.

Nursing an ankle injury suffered in last Wednesday’s win over Maryland, Winter has missed the last two games for the Badgers, who are in search of their third-straight trip to the title game. Will UW roll the dice and go for the title, even if Winter isn’t 100 percent? Or save the junior seven-footer for next week’s NCAA Tournament?

“It’s a balance,” UW head coach Greg Gard told Badger Blitz following Thursday’s win. “That’s a lot in our trainer’s hands. He’s made big jumps here every day. Just evaluate how he is each day and make a determination on where he’s at and what can be done.”

Wisconsin has won each of its last two without Winter, also upsetting No. 15 Purdue in the regular season finale in West Lafayette. However, the Badgers struggled on the glass. With sophomore forward Austin Rapp starting alongside freshman Aleksas Bieliauskas, the Badgers have surrendered 36 offensive rebounds, leading to 38 second-chance points.

Winter, who averages 13.3 points per game, also leads UW in rebounding (8.6), and has 10 double-doubles this season. Ahead of Friday’s quarterfinal, Gard was unable to give a timetable for a return, but on Monday, did all but guarantee Winter would be available for the NCAA Tournament.

“I don’t know. I’m not a doctor,” said Gard. “I’d be lying to you if I gave you an estimation, because I don’t know.”

Wisconsin won the first meeting against Illinois 92-90 in overtime on Feb. 10 in Champaign. The Illini rank sixth nationally in offensive rebounding (12.1) and third in offensive rebounding percentage, getting 38.9 percent of their misses back.

Wisconsin and Illinois are set to tip off at approximately 1:30 p.m. Big Ten Network will have the call live from the United Center.