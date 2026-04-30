BREAKING: Three-Star DL Will Zaccagnino Commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has received commitment No. 11 in its class of 2027, adding Shelton (Conn.) St. Joseph defensive lineman Will Zaccagnino to the fold.

The three-star defensive lineman chose the Badgers over Michigan State, Syracuse, Illinois, Missouri, and others.

Zaccagnino is coming off a visit to Madison for spring practice.

“The coaches were definitely interested in me. You could tell how excited they were to have me there,” Zaccagnino told Badger Blitz. “How impressive the program is. You can tell they’re building something special there. The campus is awesome as well. I thought it was awesome. I like how it blends from a city to a campus. They have the water right now. You can tell it’s great there in the summers.”

As a junior, Zaccagnino was a first-team All-State pick. He posted 47.0 tackles, 8.0 for loss, 4.0 sacks, and nine pass breakups.

Defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow was the lead recruiter for Zaccagnino.

“I could totally see myself fitting in with them,” he said. “They have an attacking front. You use your athleticism to make plays. That’s what every defensive lineman wants.”

Michigan, Iowa, and others were starting to show interest in Zaccagnino, who blew up in the spring with multiple power-four scholarship offers.

Zaccagnino will return to Wisconsin for an official visit the weekend of May 29.

According to the Rivals Industry, Zaccagnino is the nation’s No. 105 ranked defensive lineman in the class of 2027. He is the first DL addition for the Badgers in this class.

Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for more on Zaccagnino’s commitment…

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