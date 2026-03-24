Wisconsin Sophomore Wing Jack Robison to Enter the Transfer Portal

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has its first off-season loss following its 24-11 season under head coach Greg Gard. Sophomore wing Jack Robison is planning on entering the transfer portal and will not return to the Badgers next season, he confirmed with Badger Blitz.

Robison appeared in 30 games over the last two seasons. In 2025-26, Robison averaged 1.0 point per game while appearing in a total of 48 minutes. He had a career-high four points at Penn State on Jan. 22.

A former three-star recruit, Robison chose the Badgers over Nebraska, Minnesota, South Florida, and more. The Lakeville, Minn. native was the nation’s No. 36 ranked shooting guard in the class of 2024, according to Rivals.

The transfer portal won’t officially open until April 7. Wisconsin currently could return the likes of junior guard John Blackwell, junior forward Nolan Winter, freshman forward Aleksas Bieliauskas, sophomore forward Austin Rapp, and sophomore guard Jack Janicki. The Badgers have already lost seniors Nick Boyd, Andrew Rohde, and Braeden Carrington due to graduation.

League Ready was first to report the news on Robison.

SPRING SALE IS LIVE

Looking for the scoop on Wisconsin basketball, football, and recruiting? No site gives you more bang for your buck than Badger Blitz. For a limited time, you can grab an annual subscription for 50 percent off! That’s right, get behind-the-scenes intel on the Cardinal and White for just $59 for the year! With spring football and the basketball transfer portal on the horizon, now is a perfect time to sign up and see what we’re all about!

JOIN TODAY