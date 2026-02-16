Wisconsin Re-Enters AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

After 12 weeks without a ranking, the Wisconsin Badgers are finally back in the AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll. They were dropped from the list on Nov. 24 after suffering a brutal 98-71 loss to No. 22 BYU in Utah.

After putting together the best trio of wins in the country, the Badgers come in at No. 24 in the latest AP Poll. Week 15 sees them one spot ahead of Alabama (18-7) and one behind the Cougars, who have gone 15-5 since defeating Wisconsin.

The Badgers’ high-powered offense, led by Nick Boyd (20.6 PPG) and John Blackwell (19 PPG). They have quickly become arguably the best backcourt duo in the country, taking over in big games. On the road, they’re 4-2, but two of the best quality wins over No. 2 Michigan (Jan. 10) and No. 8 Illinois (Feb. 10).

Most recently, they took down No. 10 Michigan State in a blowout 92-71 victory at the Kohl Center on Friday.

Wisconsin currently ranks 18th in KenPom’s offensive efficiency, averaging 83.7 points per game. This team is extremely reliant on the deep ball, as 33.6 points from threes per game ranks eighth in Division I basketball, and 31.7 three-point attempts per game ranks sixth.

Looking ahead, the Badgers have six regular-season games left before the Big Ten Tournament. They’ll face Ohio State, Oregon, Washington and Purdue on the road, while Iowa and Maryland will play in Madison. At large, the final stretch of the season begins on Tuesday in Columbus.