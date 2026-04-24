WATCH: Wisconsin Assistants Jayden Everett, Nate Letton Address the Media

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin running backs coach Jayden Everett and tight ends coach Nate Letton addressed the media on Friday at Camp Randall Stadium.

In his first season with the Badgers, Everett comes over from Minnesota. He inherited junior tailback Darrion Dupree, while also signing three more from the portal — Abu Sama (Iowa State), Bryan Jackson (USC), and Nate Palmer.

Letton is entering his fourth season with the program. Wisconsin doesn’t return a highly experienced tight end from last season. Through the spring, junior Jacob Harris, a Bowling Green transfer, senior Ryan Schwendeman, a Southern Illinois transfer, and redshirt freshman Emmett Bork have been running with the first team most consistently.

Wisconsin will resume spring ball on Saturday with practice 13 of 15.

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