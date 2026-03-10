Wisconsin Bracketology Update: Mar. 10

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin (22-9, 14-6) ended the 2025-26 regular season on a three-game winning streak, capped off by Saturday’s road win over No. 15 Purdue. Where do the Badgers stand in the latest bracketology and NCAA Tournament projections?

Wisconsin NCAA Tournament Resume

NCAA NET RANKING: 26 (Prev. 32)

KENPOM RANKING: 23 (Prev. 29)

ESPN BPI RANKING: 24 (Prev. 29)

QUAD 1 RECORD: 8-7

QUAD 2 RECORD: 5-1

QUAD 3 RECORD: 3-1

QUAD 4 RECORD: 6-0

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE (KENPOM): 28 (Prev. 30)

BRACKET MATRIX AVERAGE SEED: 5.84 (Prev. 9.11)

On3

On3’s Jame Fletcher has Wisconsin as a 6-seed in the East Region. The Badgers would open against 11-seed Miami (OH) in the Round of 64 in Oklahoma City.

Should UW advance, they’d take on the winner of 3-seed Iowa State and 14-seed Portland State. Potential Sweet 16 matchups would include 2-seed Illinois and 7-seed St. Mary’s The Sweet 16 of the East Region will be held in Washington D.C.

6 Wisconsin vs. 11 Miami (OH)

3 Iowa State vs. 14 Portland State

7 St. Mary’s vs. 10 NC State

2 Illinois vs. 15 FURMAN

CBS Sports

Wisconsin remains a 6-seed in the Midwest Region, according to CBS Sports. The Badgers face the winner of a play-in game between a pair of 11 seeds, which comes from the group of Missouri, VCU, SMU, and Stanford.

Should UW advance, they’d get the winner of 3-seed Iowa State and 14-seed North Dakota State. Potential Sweet 16 matchups include 7-seed Miami (FL) and 2-seed UConn. The Sweet 16 will be held in Chicago.

6. Wisconsin vs. 11. TBD

3. Iowa State vs. 14. North Dakota State

7. Miami (FL) vs. 10 St. Louis

2. UConn vs. 15. Wright State

Field of 68

Wisconsin is also a 6-seed in the Midwest Region, according to Field of 68. The Badgers would open versus a play-in game winner between 11-seeds Stanford and VCU.

Potentially awaiting UW in the Round of 32 would be 3-seed Gonzaga or 14-seed UC-Irvine. Should the Badgers reach the Sweet 16, they’d likely take on 2-seed Houston, 7-seed Villanova, or 10-seed Ohio State in Chicago.

6. Wisconsin vs. 11. VCU/Stanford

3. Gonzaga vs. 14. UC-Irvine

7. Villanova vs. 10 Ohio State

2. Houston vs. 15 Portland State

NCAA March Madness

Andy Katz of NCAA.com has bumped Wisconsin to the 5-seed line in the West Region. Katz has the Badgers opening up in Portland, taking on 12-seed Liberty. Should UW advance, they’d get the winner of 4-seed Gonzaga and 13-seed Utah Valley.

The No. 1 seed in the West Region is Arizona. Other potential Sweet 16 matchups include 8-seed UCLA and 9-seed Texas A&M. The Sweet 16 will be held in San Jose.

1. Arizona vs. 16. UMBC

8. UCLA vs. 9 Texas A&M

5. Wisconsin vs. 12. Liberty

4. Gonzaga vs. 13. Utah Valley

ESPN

Wisconsin will be headed to St. Louis for their Round of 64 matchup, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. He has the Badgers facing 11-seed Santa Clara in the opening round. Should UW advance, they’d take on the winner of 3-seed Iowa State and 14-seed Wright State.

Also in the East Region are 2-seed Michigan State, 7-seed Villanova, and 10-seed N.C. State. The Sweet 16 will be held in Washington D.C.

6. Wisconsin vs. 11. Santa Clara

3. Iowa State vs. 14. Wright State

7. Villanova vs. 10 N.C. State

2. Michigan State vs. 15. Queens