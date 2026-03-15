Final Bracketology Projections For Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin (24-10) saw its five-game winning streak snapped in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals against No. 3 Michigan on Saturday. However, the Badgers undoubtedly improved their NCAA Tournament standing in Chicago. Here’s a look at the latest bracketology predictions going into Selection Sunday.

Wisconsin NCAA Tournament Resume

NCAA NET RANKING: 25 (Prev. 26)

KENPOM RANKING: 22 (Prev. 23)

ESPN BPI RANKING: 24 (Prev. 24)

QUAD 1 RECORD: 8-8

QUAD 2 RECORD: 5-1

QUAD 3 RECORD: 5-1

QUAD 4 RECORD: 6-0

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE (KENPOM): 19 (Prev. 28)

BRACKET MATRIX AVERAGE SEED: 5.28 (Prev. 5.84)

On3

On3’s Jame Fletcher has Wisconsin as a 5-seed in the Midwest Region. The Badgers would open against 12-seed McNeese State in San Diego. Should UW advance, they’d get the winner of 4-seed Alabama and 13-seed North Dakota State.

The No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region is Michigan. Other potential Sweet 16 matchups include 8-seed Villanova and 9-seed TCU. The Sweet 16 will be held in Chicago.

1. Michigan vs. 16. LIU

8. Villanova vs. 9. TCU

4. Alabama vs. 13. North Dakota State

5. Wisconsin vs. 12. McNeese State

CBS Sports

Wisconsin has moved up to a 5-seed in the West Region, according to CBS Sports. The Badgers are opening againt 12-seed Akron in the Round of 64. Should UW advance to the Round of 32, they’d get the winner of 4-seed Alabama and 13-seed Cal Baptist.

The No. 1 seed in the West Region is Arizona. Other potential Sweet 16 matchups include 8-seed Clemson and 9-seed TCU. The Sweet 16 will be held in San Jose.

1. Arizona vs. 16. UMBC

8. Clemson vs. 9. TCU

4. Alabama vs. 13. Cal Baptist

5. Wisconsin vs. 12. Akron

Field of 68

Field of 68 has Wisconsin as a 5-seed in the South Region. The Badgers take on 12-seed Yale in the Round of 64. Potentially awaiting UW in the Round of 32 would be 4-seed Kansas or 13-seed Utah Valley.

The No. 1 seed in the South Region is Florida. Potential Sweet 16 matchups also include 8-seed Utah State and 9-seed Iowa. The Sweet 16 will be held in Houston.

1. Florida vs. 16. UMBC

8. Utah State vs. 9. Iowa

4. Kansas vs. 13. Utah Valley

5. Wisconsin vs. 12. Yale

ESPN

ESPN Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi has Wisconsin as a 5-seed in the West Region. The Badgers would head to Portland to face 12-seed High Point in the opening round. Should UW advance, they’d get the winner of 4-seed Alabama and 13-seed North Dakota State.

The No. 1 seed in the West Region is Arizona. Other potential Sweet 16 matchups include 8-seed Utah State and 9-seed Iowa. The Sweet 16 will be held in San Jose.

1. Arizona vs. 16. Howard

8. Utah State vs. 9. Iowa

4. Alabama vs. 13. North Dakota State

5. Wisconsin vs. 12. High Point