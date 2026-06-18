Live Updates: Wisconsin Advanced Camp

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin and head coach Greg Gard will host their annual advanced camp on Thursday, featuring some quality talent from around the Midwest.

Last year, the Badgers dished out a handful of scholarship offers in the 2027 class. The staff will be closely monitoring the talent on hand at the Kohl Center once again.

Will any new scholarship offers go out on Thursday? Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for live updates from check-in to closing time.

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