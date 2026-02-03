Wisconsin Bracketology Update: Feb. 3

MADISON, Wis. — Winners of seven of their last eight games, Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3) surged during the month of January. However, a home loss to USC seems to have hurt the Badgers’ overall resume. Badger Blitz breaks down the latest UW bracketology projections at the start of the new month…

Wisconsin Resume

NCAA NET RANKING: 41

KENPOM RANKING: 39

ESPN BPI RANKING: 36

QUAD 1 RECORD: 1-4

QUAD 2 RECORD: 6-2

QUAD 3 RECORD: 3-0

QUAD 4 RECORD: 6-0

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE (KENPOM): 54

BRACKET MATRIX AVERAGE SEED: 9.11

ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi has Wisconsin as a 9-seed in the South Region. The Badgers would open up against 8-seed N.C. State in Philadelphia.

Should UW advance, they’d take on the winner of 1-seed UConn or 16-seeds Harvard or N.C. Central. The Sweet 16 in the South Region will be held in Houston.

1. UConn

16. NC Central/Harvard

8. N.C. State

9. Wisconsin

5. Alabama

12. Stephen F. Austin

4. BYU

13. UC Irvine

Field of 68 has Wisconsin as a 9-seed in the South Region as well. The Badgers open up against 8-seed UCF in the Round of 64.

Should UW advance, they’d take on the winner of 1-seed UConn or 16 seed Navy. The Sweet 16 in the South Region will be held in Houston.

1. UConn

16. Navy

8. UCF

9. Wisconsin

5. Alabama

12. Belmont

4. BYU

13. UC-Irvine

Fox college basketball insider Mike Decourcy has Wisconsin as a 9-seed in the East Region. The Badgers get 8-seed Miami (OH) in the Round of 64.

Duke is the No. 1 seed in the East Region. Should UW advance, they’d either get the Blue Devils or 16-seed Navy. The Sweet 16 of the East Region will be held in Washington, D.C.

1. Duke

16. Navy

8. Miami (OH)

9. Wisconsin

5. Tennessee

12. Liberty

4. Purdue

13. North Dakota State

College basketball insider Andy Katz also has Wisconsin as a 9-seed in the East Region. The Badgers would face 8-seed UCF in the Round of 64. The two schools last met in the 2024 Greenbrier Tip-Off Classic Semifinals.

Should UW advance, they’d take on the winner of 1-seed Duke and 16-seed Navy in the Round of 32. The Sweet 16 will be held in Washington D.C.

1. Duke

16. Navy

8. UCF

9. Wisconsin

5. Louisville

12. Liberty

4. Florida

13. High Point

Wisconsin is also a 9-seed, according to the CBS Sports projection model. The Badgers are in the East Region, taking on 8-seed N.C. State.

Duke is the No. 1 seed in the East Region. Should UW advance, they’d either get the Blue Devils or 16 seed, LIU-Brooklyn.

The East Region Sweet 16 will be held in Washington D.C.

1. Duke

16. LIU-Brooklyn

8. N.C. State

9. Wisconsin

5. St. Louis

12. Liberty

4. Florida

13. Winthrop

On3 has Wisconsin as a 9-seed in the South Region. The Badgers open against 8-seed N.C. State in the Round of 64.

Should UW advance, they’d get the winner of 1-seed UConn or 16-seed Harvard. The South Region Sweet 16 will be held in Houston.

1. UConn

16. Harvard

8. N.C. State

9. Wisconsin

5. Alabama

12. Stephen F. Austin

4. BYU

13. UC-Irvine