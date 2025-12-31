Overtime: Wisconsin Closes Out Non-Conference Play With an 80-60 Win Over Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. — Wrapping up non-conference play, Wisconsin (9-4) was able to push back against Milwaukee (7-7) in a second-half surge, eventually pulling away for an 80-60 victory at the Kohl Center. In the first meeting between the two in-state rivals since 2019, the Badgers turned to their bench, hoping to bring the rest of the roster along once Big Ten Conference play resumes on Jan. 3…

Winter suffered an ankle injury in the second half of Wisconsin’s 88-61 win over Central Michigan nine days ago. The junior forward came out for warmups and appeared to be moving gingerly, but got the start anyway. Winter came up with 14 points (5-8), seven rebounds, and two blocks while playing just 21 minutes.

“Nolan, to be able to gut through — I know the ankle doesn’t feel the best, but he was able to gut it out and do some good things,” UW head coach Greg Gard said.

Meanwhile, Blackwell was back in action following a one-game absence for an undisclosed injury. The junior guard had a quiet game, adding eight points (2-5), six rebounds, and four assists in 27 minutes.

3-Point Shooting Was Abysmal

Had Wisconsin been hitting its 3-pointers, this one would have been ugly. The Badgers got some terrific looks, too, against a Milwaukee team that was one of the worst in the country at defending the arc. However, UW would finish 4-of-22 from deep, beginning the game by going 1-of-13 from downtown.

The four made 3-pointers, easily a season-low, undercutting the seven triples versus TCU and Nebraska, both losses.

The good news? The Badgers still found a way to get 80 points, averaging 1.12 points per possession, get 17 dunks/layups, and rack up 46 points in the paint.

“To be able to find ways to score when you’re not raining in 3’s, is a good sign,” said Gard.

It certainly didn’t hurt that Milwaukee also couldn’t find its range, going 3-of-22 from beyond the arc.

Wisconsin Tested Out Its Bench

Felt like Gard used Tuesday as an audition. Wisconsin’s starters got a lot of rest, while the bench, even a new face, got a strong look in the non-conference finale — granted foul trouble played a role. Nick Boyd only played 22 minutes. Andrew Rohde was at 19. Winter and Aleksas Bieliauskas were just over 20 minutes apiece.

For the second consecutive game, the reserves stepped up, going for 31 points. True freshman guard Hayden Jones had a career-high eight points. Fellow true freshmen Zach Kinziger and Will Garlock also combined for 10 points as the Badgers had six reserves enter the scoring column on Tuesday.

“I’ve learned that I need to keep this bench deep,” Gard said. “It takes the pressure off the other guys in front of them, yet it keeps the pressure on them that they know they have to perform. There’s willing and capable bodies coming in, and their head coach isn’t afraid to play them.”

Game Ball

Boyd gave Wisconsin a nice boost in the second half. The senior guard scored 12 of his team-high 16 points in the second half. Boyd was 5-of-7 shooting, grabbed three rebounds, and dished out two assists in just 22 minutes of action. Boyd also had five consecutive points and an assist during a 9-0 run for the Badgers in the second half to blow the game back open at 50-32 with 12:59 remaining.

A high-pressure team, Milwaukee had to rethink its game plan entering Tuesday due to Boyd’s quickness on the ball.

“The short prep that we had was a lot based on him. Just build a wall in front of him. You can’t stop him with one,” UWM head coach Bart Lundy said. “If this (were) a different team with a different guard, we would have trapped and scrambled their eggs a little bit. I just didn’t feel like with his speed, I mean, that’s how much respect I had for his speed.”

Big Picture

Bring on the Big Ten…again. Having gone 0-3 in its three biggest tests of the season, Wisconsin faces arguably its toughest opponent yet on Saturday against No. 5 Purdue.

The Badgers will match up well in the backcourt, but it’s the frontcourt where the concerns come into play. Facing a large, physical frontline that features Trey Kaufman-Renn (6-9), Oscar Cluff (6-11), and Daniel Jacobsen (7-4), a lot is going to be asked of Garlock (7-0), who looks the part physically, but is still just 13 games into his collegiate career.

“I think it’s been huge, playing some mid-major opponents, getting my feet under me, building that confidence — whatever the team needs,” said Garlock. “When we do play bigger teams, like Purdue, I’m ready whenever coach calls my number.”

Beyond the Box Score

2: Milwaukee scored 10 points in the first 9:13.

4: The Badgers were a season-low 4-of-22 from 3-point range.

8: Jones had a career-high eight points.

11: 11 different players scored for UW, including eight in the first half.

13: The Panthers made just one of their first 13 shots from the field.

13: UW made just one of its first 13 attempts from 3-point range.

16: The Badgers scored 16 unanswered points after the game was tied at two apiece.

18: Nick Boyd had a +/- of 18.

24: UW led by as many as 24 points.

24: The Badgers racked up 24 dunk/layup attempts, converting on 17.

37:46: UW led for 37:46 and never trailed.

75: In their last two games, UW has gotten 75 points from its bench.