Purdue Win Shows Wisconsin a Force to Be Reckoned With in March

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When Purdue head coach Matt Painter looked back on the 89-73 win over Wisconsin on Jan. 3, he saw an opponent that hadn’t gelled yet. The Boilermakers led by as many as 25 in Madison while the Badgers shot just 4-of-25 from 3-point range and committed 11 turnovers on their home floor.

In what was a litmus test to see how far they’ve come in the last two months, Wisconsin (22-9, 14-6) passed with flying colors in Saturday’s regular-season finale, out-dueling the Boilermakers (23-8, 13-7) 97-93 at one of the toughest places to win in all of college basketball.

“It didn’t seem like they were on the same page when we played them the first time,” Painter said Saturday. “Obviously, they are now…They still stubbed their toe a couple times like the rest of us, but to win at Illinois, at Michigan, at Purdue speaks volumes of the makeup of this team.”

“They do it today without Nolan Winter, who is a big piece of what they do. They’re going to be a tough out in the NCAA Tournament.”

As Painter mentioned, Wisconsin won without the services of Winter, who stayed back in Madison to continue treatment on his ankle injury suffered in Wednesday’s win over Maryland. Winter’s absence was considered to be less than ideal against a loaded Purdue frontcourt, which featured the likes of Trey Kaufman-Renn (6-9), Oscar Cluff (6-11), and Daniel Jacobsen (7-2).

At least for one day, Winter’s absence may have turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Wisconsin, which got others to pick up the slack in a game that could be a huge confidence-builder going forward.

In the first meeting between the two schools, sophomore Austin Rapp and freshman Aleksas Bieliauskas were beaten up by the Boilermakers, who grabbed 14 offensive rebounds at the Kohl Center. While Purdue ended up with 16 offensive boards on Saturday, UW’s inability to protect the glass and the paint when either was out of the game was evident. The duo was also terrific against Kaufman-Renn, holding him to 7-of-14 around the rim.

Rapp, who got his first start since Nov. 28, delivered 17 points (4-8) and three assists in 32 minutes. Bieliauskas added 16 points.

“He just continues to work,” said senior guard Nick Boyd, who moved into fourth place on UW’s all-time single-season scoring list. “He’s in the gym every single morning. He had some highs and some lows early on in the season. He continued to come to practice with a great attitude.

“Aussie, he’s been real mature about his approach. Never complained or put his head down when he was taken out of the lineup or missed a couple shots. He just came a long way. I don’t even know how to describe his relentlessness and playing through adversity. It’s been great.”

The two Badger forwards combined to make eight 3-pointers, including a 4-of-5 effort from downtown from Bieliauskas.

“It’s the system they have, being able to shoot the ball, spread the defense. All the bigs that they have can shoot. That’s why they’re so good,” said Kaufman-Renn. “They just put you in a bind. As bigs, we’re taught to help your entire careers. All their bigs do a tremendous job of spacing the floor. Then, when you have players like Boyd and Blackwell (John Blackwell) being as athletic and aggressive as they are, it puts you in a bind.”

Remember the days when Wisconsin could not buy a basket in West Lafayette, let alone a win? The Badgers came into Saturday with a 6-43 record all-time at Mackey Arena, but have now come out on top in three of their last four trips — all victories over top-15 Purdue squads.

Blackwell, who continued to break out of his prior slump, was fantastic all day, scoring a game-high 25 points (7-13). Boyd, who battled foul trouble in the first half and sat the final 5:01 of the opening period, finished with 23 points (8-13) and five assists. Saturday marked the 10th time the duo has each scored 20 or more points, and the fifth time it’s happened against a ranked opponent.

“I’m not the type of guy to say it, but I look across the board, and I think we’re the best backcourt in the country,” said Blackwell. “Just consistently when it comes to big games, I think we just get it done. We motivate each other, that’s the best part of it. Whatever he does, I’m trusting him and riding with him. He does the same for me.

“I love playing with him. I love the energy he brings to the game. I think we’re just going to keep it going.”

Boyd took over late, scoring 10 consecutive points down the stretch to finish with 23 points (8-13) and five assists.

“March is about who can make plays,” said Boyd, who has a Final Four appearance under his belt with Florida Atlantic. “When you have two of the best guards in the country, you get wins like this.”

As a team, Wisconsin shot 55.8 percent from the field, averaged 1.52 points per possession, and made a season-high 18 3-pointers, including a program record 12 3-pointers in the first half. While that may seem like a mirage, the Badgers have made 14 or more 3-pointers in 11 other games this season. The Badgers were also 21-of-24 from the free throw line and had 19 assists on 29 made field goals. UW’s 97 points were also the most scored by a Purdue opponent at Mackey Arena since 2013.

Painter said Purdue’s main goal on Saturday was to slow down Boyd and keep him out of the paint. Once that didn’t happen, all bets were off. It felt like every adjustment the Boilermakers made, UW was already one step ahead.

“We weren’t breaking their rhythm,” said Painter. “When you sit there and dissect the 18 3’s, there’s a lot of different scenarios.”

With single-elimination, tournament play now enacted, Wisconsin has some pretty encouraging numbers in its favor.

The Badgers notched their sixth quad 1 win of the season, improving to 12-9 in quad 1/2 games. Since Jan. 6, UW owns a 13-4 record overall. The Badgers have also won four straight over a top-15 foe, its longest run since the 2014-15 campaign in which they reached the national title game. The Badgers collected six Big Ten road wins, their most since the 2021-22 season. The three road victories over ranked squads have happened just two other times in program history, both under head coach Greg Gard.

“I think this is a microcosm of the journey this group’s been on,” Gard said. “I’ve said many times, their biggest improvement has been on the mental side. Mentally tougher, mentally handling adversity better, turning the page on possessions, turning the page on a half — if it’s a bad half.

“They’ve become calloused. They’re tougher physically, but also mentally. In the day and age when everyone wants instant gratification, you win the portal national championship, it’s still a possibility and reality that teams get better during the season. And this group, obviously, got some continuity and grew together.

“This team’s getting better. I don’t think we piqued yet..We’re never satisfied with where we can be. I think that keeps us hungry and confident and humble at the same time.”