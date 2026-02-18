Overtime: Wisconsin Comes Back Down to Earth at Ohio State

Many felt Tuesday night was a trap game for Wisconsin. They proved to be right. Coming back to down to earth after consecutive wins over top-10 teams, the Badgers (18-8, 10-5) fell hard, suffering an 86-69 blowout loss to Ohio State (17-9, 9-6) in Columbus…

Wisconsin Ran Into a Buzz Saw

Ohio State star guard Bruce Thornton (19.6 ppg), the fifth-leading scorer in the Big Ten Conference, had three points on 1-of-6 shooting in the first half. Still, the Buckeyes found themselves going into the locker room leading 38-26 and held a 14-point lead at one point.

That’s just the type of night it was for OSU.

Ohio State is a fairly mediocre 3-point shooting team. The Buckeyes finished 11-of-21 from downtown. Entering Tuesday, OSU had made double-digit 3-pointers just once against a high major opponent this season. Ironically, it came against Wisconsin on Jan. 31.

Forward Devin Royal also broke out of his slump. The junior forward had missed his last 13 3-point field goal attempts. Against UW, Royal went 4-of-7 from deep, breaking out of a 2-of-25 slump, en route to 25 points.

Sophomore forward Austin Rapp (illness) did not play on Tuesday. Not sure it would have mattered, unless he had another 19-point half up his sleeve.

Certainly, Wisconsin wasn’t going to play to the level they did last week for the rest of the season, and had a pretty poor second half defensively, but shooting 46 percent on the road, generating 34 points in the paint, and 13 second-chance points doesn’t exactly scream 17-point loss to a middle-of-the-road Big Ten team.

Boyd and Blackwell Were Held in Check

Wisconsin guards John Blackwell and Nick Boyd had each scored 20 or more points apiece in six of their last 10 games. The highest-scoring duo in the Big Ten and the third-highest-scoring duo in the country was held in check in Columbus.

Boyd sat out a big chunk of the first half after committing two turnovers and finished with 14 points on 15 shots. 11 of those 14 came in the last 10 minutes when the game was never in doubt. Blackwell matched Boyd’s 14 on 11 shots, but did have three turnovers. To Blackwell’s credit, he did dish out a team-high four assists, but he only had four points in the first 17 minutes of the second half.

For Boyd and Blackwell, the 28 combined points was third-lowest total of the season.

Ohio State Executed the Game Plan to Beat Wisconsin

Past the midway point of the second half, Wisconsin was shooting an even 50.0 percent from the field, but found themselves down by 16. Why? Ohio State did what you need to do against the Badgers — run them off the 3-point line and shorten the game with long possessions.

The Buckeyes played a bunch of different defenses on Tuesday and threw zones at UW. It didn’t always confuse the Badgers, but UW only took 26 3-point field goal attempts and scored two transition points. They came in averaging nearly 12 transition points per game while shooting 32 triples. In a game where the Badgers trailed by double digits for the final 23:06, you’d think the 3-point attempts would be through the roof.

We’ve seen this throughout Big Ten play: teams that can make Wisconsin play in the halfcourt — Minnesota, USC, and Indiana — tend to have success. The Badgers got just 65 possessions on Tuesday, about seven fewer than their season average.

Game Ball

Similar to his performance against BYU in November, Braeden Carrington was a bright spot on a dark night for Wisconsin.

The senior guard was one point shy of his career high, going for 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting. Carrington gave the Badgers a little bit of life in the second half, nailing four consecutive 3-point shots and five in the final period alone. He also had two assists, two blocks, and two steals in 28 minutes.

Carrington’s third 3-pointer of the game got UW within 12 with 14:19 remaining. However, the Badgers would never get that close again.

Beyond the Box Score

1.30: Ohio State averaged 1.30 points per possession.

4: The Badgers had four offensive rebounds in the first 4:44.

4: Carrington made his first four 3-pointers in the second half and hit five triples in the final period alone.

6:49: UW didn’t get its first 3-pointer until the 6:49 mark of the first half, courtesy of Blackwell.

8:10: Boyd didn’t score until the 8:10 mark of the first half.

9: The Buckeyes made nine of their first 11 shots, jumping out to a 22-10 lead in the first half.

14:51: Hayden Jones played the final 14:51.

16: Royal had 16 of the first 26 points.

21: The Buckeyes have made a combined 21 3-pointers in two games against UW.

23:06: Ohio State led by double digits for the final 23:06.

24: Thornton scored 24 of his game-high 27 points in the second half.

28: Boyd and Blackwell combined for 28 points, their third-lowest total of the season.

28: UW’s bench outscored OSU’s reserves 28-8.

44: The Badgers led for just 44 seconds.