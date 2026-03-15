Wisconsin Earns a Five-Seed in the NCAA Tournament, Will Open With High Point

MADISON, Wis. — For the 29th time in school history, Wisconsin (24-10) is headed to the NCAA Tournament.

Following their run to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, the Badgers earned a 5-seed in the ‘Big Dance’ and will take on 12-seed High Point in Portland in the Round of 64 on Thursday. The Panthers posted a 30-4 overall record in 2025-26, winning the Big South regular season and tournament titles. High Point has not lost a game since Jan. 14 against Winthrop.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Seeking their first Sweet appearance since 2017, Wisconsin has made each of the last three NCAA Tournaments. Should the Badgers advance in their opener, they’d get the winner of 4-seed Arkansas and 13-seed Hawaii.

Head coach Greg Gard owns a 7-7 overall record in the NCAA Tournament. The last time he and Wisconsin were a 5-seed, the Badgers were upset by 12-seed James Madison in the Round of 64 in Brooklyn.

The No. 1 overall seed in the West Region is Arizona. The Sweet 16 will be held in San Jose.

The West Region has been kind to UW in the past. The Badgers advanced to the Final Four out of the West in 2000, 2014, and 2015. Coincidentally, Arizona has stood in UW’s path in all three of those runs.

Tip-off times and television schedules will be announced later.

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