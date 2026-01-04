Overtime: Wisconsin Fails Another Big Test, Dropped 89-73 by Purdue

MADISON, Wis. — It’s January 3rd, and Wisconsin (9-5, 1-2) is still without a quad 1 win. Resuming Big Ten Conference play on Saturday, the Badgers couldn’t hang with No. 5 Purdue (13-1, 3-0), falling 89-73 on Saturday at the Kohl Center. After a strong start, UW, which led for more than 11 minutes, couldn’t keep up with or contain the Boilermakers, suffering their third blowout loss of the season.

“We were there for 15 minutes, and then we’re this far away for another 20-25,” UW head coach Greg Gard said. “It’s a matter of getting everyone at a higher level all the time.”

Wisconsin Did Neutralize the Purdue Frontcourt

We’ll start with the good.

Wisconsin simply could not match up with Purdue’s frontcourt on paper. However, the Boilermakers only managed 28 points in the paint. Star forward Trey Kaufman-Renn was held to 11 points on 13 shots. It was sophomore center Daniel Jacobsen who may have given the biggest boost with seven points (3-4), all when the Badgers were surging in the first half.

But what hurt was the offensive glass. Purdue racked up 14 offensive boards, which led to 17 second-chance points.

On the flip side, UW didn’t score well inside, missing 10 shots at the rim, but did have a 32-28 advantage on points in the paint against a Boilermaker squad that’s used to having a huge edge in that department.

Turnovers and Missed Free Throws Hurt

If you’re going to beat a team of Purdue’s caliber, you better not leave points on the floor or give them away.

The stats will show that Wisconsin went 21-of-26 from the free throw line, but the five misses the Badgers had all came when the game was in the balance. UW also finished with 11 turnovers, eight of which came in the first half, and despite shooting 54 percent from the field, the Badgers found themselves trailing by seven at the break. Those 11 giveaways also led to 18 points for Purdue.

“When you’re playing a team this experienced, elite, composed with a terrific point guard, the margin for error, or mulligans, are non-existent,” said UW head coach Greg Gard, who fell to 5-10 against Purdue.

On top of all those woes, Wisconsin went 4-of-25 from 3-point range.

“You can’t go 4-of-(25), and you’re playing one of the top 2-3 teams in the country,” Gard continued. “As I told the team, I can’t yell at you about shooting. You’ve gotta make shots.”

The Badgers Still Haven’t Found Their Defense

Unlike other Gard teams, this one just doesn’t compete when shots aren’t falling. They could lean on their defense to keep them in and even win games. It feels like the five losses have been marked by a single drought offensively, which has sunk the Badgers and impacted every other area of the game.

When Wisconsin cooled off, they could do nothing to shut Purdue’s water off.

The Boilermakers shot 47 percent from the field, including 37 percent from 3-point range. PU also got 22 assists on 33 makes, including 11 dimes from Smith. The Boilermakers scored on 56 percent of their offensive possessions.

“We wanted to get in ball screens as much as we could,” said Purdue head coach Matt Painter. “Then just read what they were going to do. Just kinda read the room and take what they give you.”

Game Ball

There was a moment in the second half when senior guard Nick Boyd absolutely chewed out sophomore forward Austin Rapp after Purdue grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds and was first to the floor for a loose ball. On another night when Wisconsin lacked energy and tenacity, Boyd provided some.

“I want to win so bad,” Boyd said of the exchange with Rapp. “You get emotional out there. You have that urge to get some certain messages across to each other.”

It wasn’t just about his game-high 24 points (7-13). Boyd had an attacking mindset from the opening tip and broke down the Purdue defense consistently, while also getting star guard Braden Smith in some foul trouble.

Boyd drew six fouls, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out two assists in 33 minutes.

Big Picture

Gard has consistently said he likes Wisconsin’s ceiling. But can the Badgers get there in time?

You hate to sound alarm bells for the NCAA Tournament in early January, but the Badgers have a very poor resume, which now features double-digit losses in all four of their biggest tests this season, including three blowout defeats.

“Once we get over the hump and get one, I think this team will get rolling,” said Boyd. “I’m excited to get back to work.

Beyond the Box Score

3: The Badgers had three turnovers in a 1:56 span in the first half.

5: Purdue had five players in double figures.

5:08: UW went without a field goal for 5:08 in the second half.

6: Hayden Jones had a +/- of 6 in his five minutes.

7: UW came out and made seven of their first nine field goal attempts.

7: The Badgers had a season-low seven assists.

7: The Boilermakers made seven of eight shots at one point in the second half.

10: Purdue used a 10-0 run to blow open the game at 63-44 with 14:27 remaining.

11:18: The Badgers made two field goals in the first 11:18 of the second half.

16: UW shot a season-low 16.0 percent from 3-point range.

25: The Boilermakers led by as many as 25 points.