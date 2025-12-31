Inside the Locker Room: Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, along with freshman guard Zach Kinziger, freshman center Will Garlock, and senior guard Nick Boyd, addressed the media following Tuesday’s 80-60 win over Milwaukee.

The Badgers improved to 34-2 all-time against the Panthers, including a perfect 3-0 mark under Gard. Capping off a perfect home non-conference slate, UW has now won 19 consecutive non-conference matchups at the Kohl Center dating back to last season.

While Wisconsin didn’t shoot well from 3-point range (4-22), the Badgers did manage to generate 80 points, improving to 9-0 this season when hitting that mark. UW racked up 46 points in the paint, got 31 points from its bench, and scored 15 points in transition.

Wisconsin’s defense was stout throughout. Leading by as many as 24, the Badgers held Milwaukee to 33.3 percent shooting, including 13.6 percent from beyond the arc — both season-bests for UW. Jumping out to an 18-2 start, the Panthers began the game 1-of-13 from the field.

Wisconsin will return to action on Jan. 3 against Purdue. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

Milwaukee head coach Bart Lundy is featured below: