Wisconsin Basketball: Keys to the Game vs. UCLA

MADISON, Wis. — Things have fallen off the rails a bit for the Wisconsin Badgers over the last few weeks. After starting the season 7-2, they’ve hit a major skid, with a 2-3 record over their last five games to end up at 9-5 (1-2 in the Big Ten).

The Badgers have struggled against Power Five competition (3-5). After a brutal 89-73 loss to Purdue on Saturday, they’ll fight for a second conference win against UCLA tonight.

The Bruins, like Wisconsin, have fallen out of the AP Top 25 after landing in the preseason poll. At 10-4 (2-1 in the Big Ten), they’ve faced their fair share of tough competition, including a most recent 74-61 loss to Iowa. The Badgers have the chance to get back on track with a victory, and they can by hitting on these three keys:

Handle the Perimeter

The Bruins have five rotation players shooting at least 38% from three, four of whom are shooting well above 40%. Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark lead their backcourt, each averaging 13.5 points per game. Dent is their primary facilitator, putting up nearly seven assists per night.

Even UCLA’s leading scorer, Tyler Bilodeau (18.3 PPG), is a major floor spacer. As a team, it ranks 21st among 365 Division I teams in three-point percentage (38.8%), but two-point percentage drops to 116th (53.7%).

Protecting the paint has been a major issue for Wisconsin thus far, but at the same time, the Bruins’ backcourt is more likely to cause problems in the scoring department.

The Badgers need to tightly guard Dent and Clark, and get better in pick-and-roll situations. It’s what killed them in the loss to Purdue, as the Boilermakers got a plethora of wide-open looks from deep from exploiting the help.

Nick Boyd is expected to match up with Dent, with John Blackwell on Clark. That leaves Andrew Rohde with the task of handling three-level scoring abilities from Bilodeau.

Paint Touches

Against Purdue, Wisconsin played a mostly impressive first half by attacking the basket and not settling for threes. The Badgers got 25 of 38 points in the paint or from free throws. In the second half, they got just 12 points in the paint, but 16 from free throws.

Greg Gard noted his team’s ability to get to the rim despite the loss, and that should be emphasized tonight, especially considering the opposing roster. UCLA has just two rotation guys above 6-foot-9, which should make things easier for not just bigs, but guards to slash as well.

If the Badgers can work the ball around and attack the basket, then the open looks from the perimeter will come. They can’t settle.

Win the Rebounding Battle

This should go without saying, but the team that controls the boards wins almost every time. Given UCLA’s lack of height compared to Purdue, which boasted plenty of towering or physical bigs, there’s no excuse for Nolan Winter and the rest of the frontcourt to win the rebounding battle.

After the Badgers’ most recent loss, I noted that Winter, Austin Rapp and Aleksas Bieliauskas are all very similar players. They’re floor spacers, and while Winter is certainly doing his best in the paint (9.5 RPG), there needs to be more guys crashing the glass.

The Boilermakers were able to run away in the second half, partly due to their ability to out-rebound Wisconsin 24-19. They notched 14 offensive boards for the game, resulting in 17 second-chance points.

That can’t happen against UCLA, and it shouldn’t, considering the team ranks 233rd in offensive rebounds per game (8.6), 293rd in defensive rebounds (20.5) and 44th in opponents’ defensive rebounds (19.9).