Inside the Locker Room: Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. -- For a while, it appeared Wisconsin was going back on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Trailing by 20 points, including 18 at the break,...
The Wisconsin Badgers pulled off a miraculous comeback against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Wednesday, winning 67-63....
MADISON, Wis. -- Round two of the border battle goes down at the Kohl Center as Wisconsin (14-6, 6-3) hosts Minnesota (10-10, 3-6) on Wednesday. The...
Greg Gard and Nick Boyd broke down their thoughts on a thrilling ending in Wisconsin's 73-71 loss to USC....
MADISON, Wis. -- They certainly weren't going to keep this run going forever, but Sunday's 73-71 loss to USC was sure a tough way for Wisconsin to...
MADISON, Wis. -- All good things must come to an end. Entering Sunday on a five-game winning streak, Wisconsin (14-6, 6-3) couldn't make it six,...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_nw2nSYC8s&feature=youtu.be MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, along with junior forward Nolan...
The USC Trojans came to Madison and snapped the Wisconsin Badgers' five-game winning streak in clutch time, 73-71....
MADISON, Wis. -- Winners of five in a row, Wisconsin (14-5, 5-2) hosts USC (14-5, 3-5) for the first time since 1946 in Sunday's Big Ten Conference...
Thursday was supposed to be at least somewhat of a trap game for Wisconsin. The Badgers were riding high off four-straight wins. Meanwhile, Penn...
The Wisconsin Badgers picked up their fifth win in a row on Thursday, dominating Penn State in State College....
Wisconsin (13-5, 5-2) takes on Penn State (9-9, 0-7) in Thursday's Big Ten Conference matchup. The Badgers have won four-straight and are coming off...
MADISON, Wis. -- Picking up their fourth consecutive win, Wisconsin (13-5, 5-2) held off a late charge from Rutgers (9-9, 2-5) to hang on for a 96-87...
The Wisconsin Badgers took care of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at home, winning 96-87 on Saturday....
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin (12-5, 4-2) puts its three-game winning streak on the line against Rutgers (9-8, 2-4) on Saturday. The Badgers are coming...
MADISON, Wis. -- Prior to Wisconsin's 80-72 win over UCLA on Jan. 6, Austin Rapp was participating in a defensive drill. While trying to slide his...
MINNEAPOLIS -- About an hour before tip-off, Braeden Carrington sat on the floor at Williams Arena while the rest of the team warmed up. All dressed...
MINNEAPOLIS -- If this is the last time John Blackwell ever plays at Williams Arena, it will be a memorable one. After Minnesota tied the game with a...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjeniHLQv7U&feature=youtu.be MINNEAPOLIS -- Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, along with senior guard John...
The Wisconsin Badgers pulled off a win at the buzzer against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, stealing this edition of the Border Battle....
MINNEAPOLIS -- Wisconsin (11-5, 3-2) resumes action at Minnesota (10-6, 3-2) on Tuesday. The Badgers have won nine in a row in this series, going...