Wisconsin Dominates Penn State for Fifth Straight Win
Wisconsin (13-5, 5-2) takes on Penn State (9-9, 0-7) in Thursday's Big Ten Conference matchup. The Badgers have won four-straight and are coming off...
Wisconsin (13-5, 5-2) takes its four-game winning streak on the road to face Penn State (9-9, 0-7) on Thursday. Although the Badgers are riding high,...
MADISON, Wis. -- Picking up their fourth consecutive win, Wisconsin (13-5, 5-2) held off a late charge from Rutgers (9-9, 2-5) to hang on for a 96-87...
The Wisconsin Badgers took care of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at home, winning 96-87 on Saturday....
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin (12-5, 4-2) puts its three-game winning streak on the line against Rutgers (9-8, 2-4) on Saturday. The Badgers are coming...
MADISON, Wis. -- Prior to Wisconsin's 80-72 win over UCLA on Jan. 6, Austin Rapp was participating in a defensive drill. While trying to slide his...
MINNEAPOLIS -- About an hour before tip-off, Braeden Carrington sat on the floor at Williams Arena while the rest of the team warmed up. All dressed...
MINNEAPOLIS -- If this is the last time John Blackwell ever plays at Williams Arena, it will be a memorable one. After Minnesota tied the game with a...
The Wisconsin Badgers pulled off a win at the buzzer against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, stealing this edition of the Border Battle....
MINNEAPOLIS -- Wisconsin (11-5, 3-2) resumes action at Minnesota (10-6, 3-2) on Tuesday. The Badgers have won nine in a row in this series, going...
Entering Saturday, Wisconsin had been abysmal against the top part of its schedule, blown out by BYU, Nebraska, and Purdue, while suffering...
The Wisconsin Badgers picked up a historic road win against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, 91-88....
Wisconsin (10-5, 2-2) looks to keep its momentum with a huge road test on Saturday at No. 2 Michigan (14-0, 4-0). The Badgers are coming off an...
MADISON, Wis. -- Having dropped back-to-back Big Ten games, Wisconsin (10-5, 2-2) got a much-needed win on Tuesday, putting away UCLA (10-5, 2-2)...
The Wisconsin Badgers picked up a win on Tuesday, taking down the UCLA Bruins at the Kohl Center....
MADISON, Wis. -- For the first time since 1962, UCLA (10-4, 2-1) makes its way to Madison as Wisconsin (9-5, 1-2) will host the Bruins in a Big Ten...
MADISON, Wis. -- It's January 3rd, and Wisconsin (9-5, 1-2) is still without a quad 1 win. Resuming Big Ten Conference play on Saturday, the Badgers...
No. 5 Purdue handed Wisconsin its fifth loss of the season, defeating the Badgers 89-73 at the Kohl Center on Saturday....