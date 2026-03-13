Inside the Locker Room: Wisconsin Reacts to Overtime Win Over Illinois

CHICAGO — Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and select players addressed the media following Friday’s 91-88 overtime win over Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

“Obviously a tremendous college basketball game,” Gard said. “I can’t say enough about the heart and the toughness and the growth that my group has shown from back late in the fall into the 2026 part of the calendar and how we’ve matured and have tremendous toughness to us to be able to come back from 15 down. It speaks to the character of these guys and the willpower of them.

“Illinois is a terrific team. Brad’s (Brad Underwood) got a terrific team. Both games have been overtime, and they’ve damn near been the same score. I think it was 91-89 at Champaign. So just two really, really good teams.”

The Badgers and Illini also went to overtime back on Feb. 10, a 92-90 victory for UW. The Badgers have now won three in a row against UI and improved to 3-2 versus the Illini in the Big Ten Tournament.

Senior guard Nick Boyd scored a program record 38 points in a Big Ten Tournament. Boyd also came up with six assists, five rebounds, and three steals. Junior guard John Blackwell added 31 points and six rebounds.

As a team, Wisconsin was able to overcome a 10-for-41 shooting effort from 3-point range. The Badgers went 25-of-30 from the foul line and out-rebounding the nation’s tallest team 37-36, including an 11-9 edge on the offensive glass.

Wisconsin advances to face top-seed Michigan in Saturday’s semifinals. The Badgers defeated the Wolverines 91-88 in Ann Arbor on Jan. 10. Tip-off is set for noon and will be televised by CBS.