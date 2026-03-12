Inside the Locker Room: Washington

CHICAGO — Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and select players addressed the media following Thursday’s 85-82 win over Washington in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Badgers led by as many as 18 points, but needed a Zoom Diallo missed 3-pointer in the final seconds to avoid overtime. UW swept the series with the Huskies, taking a 90-73 victory in Seattle just 12 days prior.

Junior guard John Blackwell poured in a game-high 34 points. That was the most scored by a Wisconsin player ever in the Big Ten Tournament and the third-most by any player. Blackwell had a double-double with 10 rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes.

Senior guard Nick Boyd added 23 points and nine assists. He and Blackwell combined to score 29 of the first 40 points for the Badgers, who racked up 15 3-pointers at the United Center.

Wisconsin now advances to play Illinois in Friday’s tournament quarterfinals. Tip-off is scheduled for approximately 1:30 p.m.