Inside the Locker Room: Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, along with senior guard Nick Boyd, junior guard John Blackwell, and sophomore forward Austin Rapp address the media after Tuesday’s 92-90 overtime win over No. 8 Illinois.

The Badgers rallied from down 12 in the second half to notch their second victory over a top-10 ranked opponent this season and 17th under Gard. That marked UW’s largest second-half road comeback win since a 13-point comeback win at Minnesota on 2/16/02.

Erasing the 12-point second-half deficit on Tuesday, Wisconsin has now tallied two double-digit second-half comebacks in Big Ten play this season (also down 18 vs. Minnesota), marking the first time the program has achieved that since 2001-02.

UW used an 8-0 run to start the overtime period and held on despite not making a field goal in the final 2:36. The Illini had a chance to win at the buzzer, but Keaton Wagler could not connect on a desperation 3-point field goal attempt.

Boyd finished with a team-high 25 points (10-19), five assists, and two steals. At one point in the second half, Boyd scored 10 consecutive points for Wisconsin and five of the first eight in overtime. Blackwell pitched in with 24 points (9-22), four assists, and three rebounds. For the second time in three games, Rapp came up big, contributing 18 points (6-11), five rebounds, and three assists off the bench. Rapp hit a huge 3-pointer with 55 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Badgers an 81-80 lead.

UW scored 92 points, topping 90 for the 10th time this season, setting a school record. The Badgers did so despite shooting a mediocre 43.4 percent from the field, but knocked down 16 3-pointers, the most ever in a road game.

Wisconsin returns to action on Friday to face No. 10 Michigan State. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at the Kohl Center.