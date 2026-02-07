Inside the Locker Room: Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, along with senior guard Nick Boyd and junior forward Nolan Winter, address the media following Saturday’s 78-77 overtime loss at Indiana.

The Badgers railled from a 14-point second-half deficit and even took a four-point lead with under a minute to play. However, the Hoosiers scored the final four points of regulation, all at the free throw line, to get things into the extra session.

In overtime, UW held a 77-74 lead, but an offensive foul by Boyd, followed by a defensive foul from John Blackwell, helped the Hoosiers close on another 4-0 run to steal a home victory.

Wisconsin has now lost in its last three trips to Assembly Hall. The Badgers will look to bounce back on Tuesday at Illinois.