Inside the Locker Room: Wisconsin Reacts to 84-71 Win Over Iowa

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, along with sophomore forward Austin Rapp, senior guard Nick Boyd, and junior forward Nolan Winter, following Sunday’s 84-71 win over Iowa.

The Badgers led just 68-65 with 6:15 remaining, but used a 12-2 run, including 10 unanswered points, to close out their 14th home win of the season. Boyd was one rebound shy of a triple-double, posting 27 points, 10 assists, and nine boards. Winter added 18 points and five rebounds, while Rapp, who returned from illness, contributed 14 points off the bench. Junior guard John Blackwell was also in double figures with 14 points for UW, who shot 54 percent from the floor, including 42 percent from 3-point range.

Wisconsin has now won seven of its last eight games against Iowa, including three straight after sweeping the series in 2024-25. Sunday was the lone scheduled regular-season meeting between the two rivals. The Badgers also improved to 14-2 at the Kohl Center and 29-4 over the last two seasons. Gard also moved to 12-9 all-time against the Hawkeyes.

UW will resume action at Oregon on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. CT from Eugene.

Iowa head coach Ben McCollum was also featured in the post game press conference.

