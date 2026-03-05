Inside the Locker Room: Maryland

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, along with senior guard Braeden Carrington, junior guard John Blackwell, and sophomore forward Austin Rapp addressed the media following Wednesday’s 78-45 win over Maryland.

The Badgers closed out the Kohl Center for the 2025-26 season, finishing with a 15-2 home record. UW reached 21 total wins for the 20th time in school history, and 13 Big Ten Conference wins for the 10th time in school history, including the fifth time under Gard.

UW has now won eight of the last 11 meetings with Maryland, improving 16-9 in the all-time series. Since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten, the Badgers are 11-7 in head-to-head meetings, including 6-2 at home. The 33-point victory was UW’s largest ever in this series.

Wisconsin allowed just 45 points, its fewest in a Big Ten game since 2017. After a 0-of-9 start from 3-point range, the Badgers blew the game open late in the first half, knocking down 10 of their next 15 attempts from beyond the arc, en route to a 13-of-31 effort.

UW will conclude the 2025-26 regular season at No. 15 Purdue on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. from Mackey Arena.

Maryland head coach Buzz Williams was also featured in Wednesday’s post game press conference.