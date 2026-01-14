Inside the Locker Room: Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, along with senior guard John Blackwell and senior guard Braeden Carrington addressed the media following Tuesday’s thrilling 78-75 win over Minnesota.

The Badgers trailed by as many as 11 in the second half, but used a 14-0 run to rally for their second double-digit comeback victory in as many games. After the Gophers tied things up at 75 with just under five seconds remaining, Blackwell raced up the floor and buried a 28-footer as time expired to give UW its 10th consecutive win over its border rival.

Wisconsin returns to action on Saturday against Rutgers. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

