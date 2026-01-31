Inside the Locker Room: Ohio State

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, junior guard John Blackwell, sophomore forward Austin Rapp, and senior guard Nick Boyd addressed the media following Saturday’s 92-82 win over Ohio State.

The Badgers trailed 15-4 early, but roared back thanks to 19 first-half points from Rapp. UW had five players in double figures for the fourth time this season. Blackwell (22) and Boyd (21) each hit the 20-point mark for the eighth time during the 2025-26 campaign. The Badgers are a perfect 8-0 when that happens.

Collecting their seventh win in eight games, Wisconsin has now defeated Ohio State in each of the last four meetings and six of seven overall. UW’s four consecutive victories over the Buckeyes is the longest streak by either side of the rivalry since 2004-05 when the Badgers won five in a row.

Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler was also made available to the media: