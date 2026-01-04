Inside the Locker Room: Purdue

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, sophomore forward Austin Rapp, junior forward Nolan Winter, and senior guard Nick Boyd addressed the media following Saturday’s 89-73 loss to No. 5 Purdue.

The Badgers trailed by as many as 25, failing to show up in yet another high-level contest. UW has also now suffered blowout losses to BYU and Nebraska, respectively, each by more than 20 points.

Boyd had a game-high 24 points (7-13) to go along with six rebounds and two assists. Winter was the only other Wisconsin player in double figures, contributing 18 points (5-7), 10 rebounds, and two blocks.

Wisconsin suffered from turnovers and missed free throws in the first half. The Badgers had all five of their misses from the charity stripe and eight of their 11 giveaways in the opening 20 minutes. Coming out of halftime, things unraveled as Purdue used a 10-0 run to take a commanding 63-44 lead with just over 14 minutes to play. The Badgers then suffered through an awful shooting spell, making just two field goals in the first 11 minutes and change. UW would finish an abysmal 4-of-25 from 3-point range.

Purdue snapped a two-game losing streak to Wisconsin and exacted revenge from last season’s 94-84 defeat in West Lafayette. Purdue head coach Matt Painter is also featured below:

Wisconsin will resume action on Tuesday against UCLA. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. at the Kohl Center.