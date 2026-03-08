Inside the Locker Room: Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, along with junior guard John Blackwell and senior guard Nick Boyd addressed the media following Saturday’s 97-93 win at No. 15 Purdue.

Blackwell scored a game-high 25 points, while Boyd added 23, including 10 straight down the stretch. The Badgers, who led by as many as 10 in the second half, made a season-high 18 3-pointers and shot 56 percent from the field as a team.

Sophomore forward Austin Rapp (17 points) and freshman forward Aleksas Bieliauskas (16 points) were also in double figures for Wisconsin. Despite seven lead changes and two ties, the Badgers led for 27:11, including the last 9:39.

UW collected its third road win over a top 15 team this season. The Badgers have also won three of the last four over the Boilermakers and have come out on top in three of their last four trips to Mackey Arena.

Wisconsin wraps up the 2025-26 regular season with a three-game winning streak. The Badgers now wait for their assignment in the Big Ten Tournament, which will be held in Chicago.