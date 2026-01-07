Overtime: Wisconsin Shows Signs in 80-72 Win Over UCLA

MADISON, Wis. — Having dropped back-to-back Big Ten games, Wisconsin (10-5, 2-2) got a much-needed win on Tuesday, putting away UCLA (10-5, 2-2) 80-72 at the Kohl Center. The Badgers led by as many as 20 and were able to hold off a second-half push, thanks to a much-improved defensive effort, coupled with four players in double figures.

“The thing I like about tonight is we showed some fight and some togetherness and some heart,” UW head coach Greg Gard said. “It wasn’t perfect, but when you have heart, and you have fight, you always have a chance.”

Wisconsin Looked Like a Different Team Defensively

Finally, Wisconsin showed some real grit and connectivity on defense.

The Badgers had been leaking like a sieve on that end of the floor all season, but they looked like a different group on Tuesday. Not that UCLA was an offensive juggernaut, but the Bruins were a respectable No. 57 on KenPom.

In the first 11 minutes, UCLA was 4-of-16 shooting with four turnovers. By that point, UW was already able to break the game open. The Bruins also missed their first 12 3-point field goal attempts and were just 1-of-17 from deep overall. To make matters worse, the Badgers hit 10 triples on the night.

UCLA was aided by some foul trouble and a ticky-tack whistle in the second half. The Bruins also needed a flagrant foul by Nolan Winter with 10 seconds remaining just to hit 70.

“The communication was really high-level,” said Winter. “These last two days of practice have probably been some of our best practices all year, from a communication standpoint and a defensive standpoint. Just our overall energy going into those practices.

“So coming into the day, carrying that over from what we learned and what we achieved throughout these last practices, bring that into today’s game.”

Austin Rapp Was Out For Wisconsin

Wisconsin was without one of its top reserves, junior forward Austin Rapp (9.4 ppg). Despite the absence of arguably their best 3-point shooter, the Badgers still knocked down 10 triples and shot 33 percent from deep.

“He got dinged up yesterday in practice,” said Gard. “I found out late this morning that he wasn’t going to go…I don’t have any more of an update than that.”

Surprisingly, Aleksas Bieliauskas only played 16 minutes, contributing two points and a rebound. Winter carried the frontcourt with 18 points (4-9), eight rebounds, and three assists in 35 minutes. UW played a much smaller lineup and got away with it, using freshman center Will Garlock for just six minutes.

John Blackwell Got Out of His Funk

In two matchups with UCLA last season, John Blackwell averaged 20.5 points and 4.0 assists per game. Tuesday was his get-right game.

In his last four games before Tuesday, Blackwell (17.5 ppg), had averaged just 9.5 points while shooting a combined 29.3 percent from the floor, including 3-of-18 from 3-point range.

Despite a slow start, Blackwell picked his spots very well en route to 17 points, 4 rebounds, and three assists.

“I don’t think it impacted my confidence. I think it just grew me up a little bit,” Blackwell said of his rough stretch. “Like, everything is not going to be perfect. It’s all not going to be sunshine and rainbows…I was pretty much down on myself, because I just felt like I wasn’t giving the best for my team, not individual, like I didn’t care about my stats. I feel like I just couldn’t give them all to my team because I was in foul trouble. And then just the last few games, I was just in my head about stuff that didn’t matter.

“Appreciate these guys for picking me up and making me play good tonight.”

Game Ball

This was the type of impact I thought Andrew Rohde would have on Wisconsin.

Able to dabble in every facet of the game, particularly passing, the senior guard finished with 12 points (4-6), six rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Rohde should have had a couple more assists and was flying around defensively, often seen covering up mistakes and forcing UCLA to play late in the shot clock.

Rohde also hit a big 3-pointer right after UCLA’s push to get within 60-53, giving Wisconsin a double-digit lead once again with 8:15 remaining.

Beyond the Box Score

3: The Badgers never had more than three consecutive empty possessions in the first half.

6: The Bruins made six consecutive shots to pull within seven after trailing by as many as 20.

6:21: The Badgers went 6:21 without a made field goal at one point in the second half, but got seven points from the free throw line during that drought.

7: UW made seven of their first 11 3-point field goal attempts.

7:54: Dent didn’t score until the 7:54 mark of the first half.

12: UCLA missed its first 12 3-point field goal attempts.

13: Wisconsin scored 13 unanswered points to open up a 16-4 lead in the first half.

20: Aleksas Bieliauskas had a +/- of 20.

24:03: Jack Janicki playd a season-high 24 minutes and three seconds.

38:28: UW led for 38:20 and only trailed for 23 seconds.