Overtime: Wisconsin Slays Another Giant

CHICAGO — For the fifth time in a row, Wisconsin (24-9) has taken down a top-15 ranked opponent. Rallying from a 15-point deficit, fifth-seeded Badgers will play in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals for the third consecutive season following a 91-88 overtime win over 4-seed Illinois (24-8).

“Obviously a tremendous college basketball game,” Gard said. “I can’t say enough about the heart and the toughness and the growth that my group has shown from back late in the fall into the 2026 part of the calendar and how we’ve matured and have tremendous toughness to us to be able to come back from 15 down. It speaks to the character of these guys and the willpower of them.”

Without Nolan Winter, Wisconsin Won on the Glass

Wisconsin forward Nolan Winter (ankle) missed his third consecutive game. On the glass, the Badgers had struggled without the seven-footer in the lineup. In their previous two games, UW allowed 36 offensive rebounds, including a season-high 20 to Washington on Thursday, which has led to 38 second-chance points for the opposition.

Against Illinois, the Badgers got it done.

Wisconsin actually out-rebounded the nation’s tallest team 37-36 despite missing three more shots from the field. The Badgers also had an edge on the offensive glass (11-9) and in second-change points (13-11). UW didn’t surrender an offensive rebound for the final 16:29 of regulation and got the biggest one, a near and-one putback from John Blackwell, which led to the game-tying free throws with 52 seconds left.

“Our guys were able to continue to find ways to make plays. I thought we rebounded the ball well, better than what we did yesterday, and that was a big piece because Illinois attacks the offensive glass exceptionally well,” said Gard. “For us to be able to do it even down two guys from when we played in

Champaign, it just speaks to, like I said, the internal fortitude of my group that they were able to find a way.”

Wisconsin Won Without the 3-Pointer

Some regression was due to come for Wisconsin, who made 77 3-pointers in its previous five games. Generally, that regression has cost them games. For the first time this season, the Badgers were able to beat a quality opponent without relying on the 3-point shot.

UW shot 24.4 percent (10-41) from downtown, easily their lowest mark in a victory this season. On top of that, the Badgers got very little from their supporting cast. Players not named Blackwell or Nick Boyd were a combined 7-of-29 from the field.

To even be in a game against KenPom’s No. 1 ranked offense, let alone win what essentially a road game, speaks volumes about the upside and trajectory of this team.

“A lot of people have said, we live and die by the ‘3,’” said sophomore forward Austin Rapp, who had eight points, nine rebounds, and four assists. “It shows tonight — we didn’t shoot it well, but we can still win games. When we’re clicking together, we can beat anyone in the country.”

The Killer B’s Strike Again

Wisconsin is now 12-0 when both Boyd and Blackwell score 20 or more points in a game. As mentioned, arguably the best backcourt in the country had to carry the load all night.

Boyd scored a Big Ten Tournament program record 38 points (12-20), and added six assists, five rebounds, and three steals. After Illinois went up 60-45 with 11:34 remaining, Boyd and Blackwell had the next 27 for the Badgers.

Coming off his 34-point effort against Washington, Blackwell dropped 31 (9-17) and six rebounds.

“Give them credit. Their two guards were terrific today,” UI head coach Brad Underwood said. “Obviously, the difference in the game.”

Game Ball

The unofficial MVP should be Illinois guard Kylan Boswell. Following the first possession of the game for Wisconsin, Boswell forced a turnover on Boyd and then proceeded to get in the face of the fellow senior guard. After the two jawed for a bit, both were assessed double technical fouls.

After that, Boyd would go on to score or assist on the next 10 points for the Badgers, sparking a career day.

“It got me going. It woke me up a little bit. Like, ‘This is the type of game it’s going to be.’ I needed that,” Boyd said bluntly.

Beyond the Box Score

1.26: Wisconsin averaged 1.26 points per possession.

4:43: UW went scoreless for 4:43 in the first half.

6:12: The Illini went 6:12 without a made field goal at one point in the first half, missing eight consecutive shots.

9: UW used a 9-0 run to get within 60-54 with just over nine minutes remaining.

9: Rapp had a +/- of 9 to lead the Badgers.

10: Boyd scored or assisted on the first 10 points for UW.

12: The Badgers scored 12 unanswered points to get within 28-25 after trailing by 15.

15: UW trailed by as many as 15 points.

23: Illinois used a 23-3 run to take a 28-13 lead in the first half.

24.4: UW’s 24.4 percent shooting effort from 3-point range is the lowest mark in a win this season.

27: Boyd and Blackwell combined to score 27 consecutive points in the second half.

179: UW has scored 179 points in two Big Ten Tournament games.