Badger Blitz Basketball Recruiting
Live Updates: Wisconsin Live Period
APPLETON, Wis. — The Wisconsin scholastic period kicks off Friday through Sunday at Community First Champion Athletic Center.
The Wisconsin basketball coaching staff is expected to be on hand to evaluate the top talent across the state at the WBCA Showcase. The Badgers are currently sitting with a top 15 recruiting class in 2027, including three commits. UW has also only extended two scholarship offers thus far in 2028.
Some of the top players expected to compete this weekend include:
Donovan Davis – Freedom (Iowa State commit)
Kager Knueppel – Wisconsin Lutheran
Deuce McDuffie – Nicolet
Jalen Brown – Wauwatosa West (Wisconsin Commit)
Jack Kohnen – Slinger (Iowa State Commit)
Joey Kohnen – Slinger
Ben Wittnebel – Beaver Dam
Jayden Jackson – Monona Grove
Kinston Knueppel – Wisconsin Lutheran
Max McMullen – Brookfield East
Kash Knueppel – Wisconsin Lutheran
Will Wisconsin make any new offers this weekend? How will their top targets and commits perform in Appleton? Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for live updates from throughout the weekend.
LIVE UPDATES: WISCONSIN SCHOLASTIC PERIOD
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