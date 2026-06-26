Live Updates: Wisconsin Live Period

APPLETON, Wis. — The Wisconsin scholastic period kicks off Friday through Sunday at Community First Champion Athletic Center.

The Wisconsin basketball coaching staff is expected to be on hand to evaluate the top talent across the state at the WBCA Showcase. The Badgers are currently sitting with a top 15 recruiting class in 2027, including three commits. UW has also only extended two scholarship offers thus far in 2028.

Some of the top players expected to compete this weekend include:

Donovan Davis – Freedom (Iowa State commit)

Kager Knueppel – Wisconsin Lutheran

Deuce McDuffie – Nicolet

Jalen Brown – Wauwatosa West (Wisconsin Commit)

Jack Kohnen – Slinger (Iowa State Commit)

Joey Kohnen – Slinger

Ben Wittnebel – Beaver Dam

Jayden Jackson – Monona Grove

Kinston Knueppel – Wisconsin Lutheran

Max McMullen – Brookfield East

Kash Knueppel – Wisconsin Lutheran

Will Wisconsin make any new offers this weekend? How will their top targets and commits perform in Appleton? Stay tuned to Badger Blitz for live updates from throughout the weekend.

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