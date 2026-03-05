Overtime: Wisconsin Blows Out Maryland on Senior Day

MADISON, Wis. — Closing out the Kohl Center for the 2025-26 season, Wisconsin (21-9, 13-6) rolled to a 78-45 victory over Maryland (11-19, 4-14) on Wednesday. Able to empty their bench in the final minutes, giving all four members of their senior class a standing ovation, perhaps none was bigger than the applause for Isaac Gard, the coach’s son, who canned a deep 3-pointer with 1:01 remaining to cap off the 33-point victory.

“An emotional night, emotional day for a lot of reasons,” UW head coach Greg Gard said. “A proud dad moment there at the end with Isaac. Very grateful for that opportunity to watch your son grow up in this gym from day one, literally. To have that type of opportunity for me as a coach, more importantly as a dad, has been an amazing journey.

“Tonight, obviously, was a terrific senior night.”

Blackwell Bounced Back For Wisconsin

After a couple of down performances, John Blackwell started to look like himself more in Wednesday’s win. While he wasn’t needed for the last 25 minutes or so, Blackwell helped get Wisconsin going, scoring seven of the first 11 points. The junior guard finished with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Blackwell also dished out two assists in 27 minutes.

“I thought it looked like Blackwell got back into a little bit of a groove,” said Gard.

The Badgers Were Able to Grind it Out and Eventually Break Maryland

The first 10 minutes or so felt like dangerous for Wisconsin, which had struggled in slower-paced games all season. Maryland had the pace they wanted and led 10-8 with 11:46 left in the opening period as the Badgers started 0-of-9 from 3-point range.

Despite a low-possession (27) first half, UW was able to go into the locker room leading 34-21. The Badgers were efficient, averaging 1.17 points per possession, and didn’t commit a single turnover.

Defensively, UW was just as good. Maryland’s 45 points matched the fewest allowed by the Badgers in a Big Ten Conference game since 2017. The Terrapins were 17-of-56 from the field, had just six field goals at the rim, 16 points in the paint, and got to the free-throw line just five times.

Wednesday marked just the third time this season that Wisconsin won when scoring fewer than 80 points. Despite playing just 58 possessions, the Badgers had 25 fast break points, their second-best mark of the season.

“It starts with the first five,” said junior guard John Blackwell, who scored 14 points and dished out two assists. “We just turned it up defensively. Just getting after it a little more and really trying to challenge people. Taking pride in just not letting people score.”

Nolan Winter Went Down Late in the Game

After a putback with seven minutes to play, Nolan Winter landed awkwardly and appeared to be in a ton of pain, grabbing his ankl. Teammates surrounded the junior center, who needed help from two others just to get off the floor and back into the locker room.

While Winter could still miss time, Gard is optimistic that Winter’s injury won’t be season-ending — although more tests will be run Thursday morning.

“We’ll know more tomorrow. Early indications, hopefully, we avoided the worst,” Gard said. “We’ll see where everything, with the testing, goes tomorrow, the evaluation goes tomorrow. We’ll know more in 24 hours or so.

“He hasn’t rolled that ankle. It’s the other one. Always, when you do that the first time, there’s an extra amount of pain. He was in decent spirits in the locker room and stuff. He’s already doing treatment.

“We’ll see what we learn tomorrow and have a path forward to get him healed up.”

Game Ball

Braeden Carrington was hot at Washington on Saturday. He stayed on hot against Maryland. After a 32-point performance in which he set the school record with nine 3-pointers, Carrington scored a team-high 16 points (6-10, 4-8 3-PT) against Maryland. Carrington’s final triple with 9:01 remaining about blew the roof off the Kohl Center when he launched well past NBA range.

“It felt great,” said Carrington. “First couple didn’t go, which I was pretty upset about it. “I’ve been feeling good the past couple of games. Keep shooting it, it’s going to go in.”

Beyond the Box Score

0: Wisconsin had zero first-half turnovers, the second time they’ve accomplished that feat.

3: Austin Rapp connected on three consecutive triples in the second half.

8: The Badgers had eight steals, their most in Big Ten play this season.

9: UW missed its first nine 3-point field goal attempts.

9: The Badgers scored nine unanswered points to take a 43-24 lead in the second half.

10: After staring 0-of-9 from 3-point range, UW made 10 of thier next 15 attempts from 3-point range.

13:05: UW didn’t commit a turnover until the 13:05 mark of the second half.

25: UW outscored the Terps 25-0 in transition.

29: John Blackwell had a +/- of 29.

39: UW’s bench outscored the Maryland reserves 39-10.

45: Maryland’s 45 points were the fewest UW surrendered in Big Ten play since 2017.

48: Carrington has scored 48 points in the last two games.