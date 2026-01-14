Overtime: It's Never Easy at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — If this is the last time John Blackwell ever plays at Williams Arena, it will be a memorable one. After Minnesota tied the game with a Cade Tyson 3-pointer with just under five seconds remaining, Blackwell got the ball up the floor and heaved a 28-footer that found nothing but the bottom of the net as time expired to lift Wisconsin (12-5, 4-2) to a 78-75 win over the Gophers (10-7, 3-3) Tuesday night.

It may have been the first game-winner of Blackwell’s career, but he already had the celebration planned out.

“I was a Michigan fan growing up when I was little, so I had seen Jordan Poole do it,” Blackwell said, recalling Poole’s infamous shot and celebration to beat Houston in the NCAA Tournament. “It was so funny. I knew I had to do it.”

Braeden Carrington Had a Welcome Home Party

The former Minnesota guard, Carrington, was booed every time he checked into the game and each time he touched the ball.

It didn’t seem to matter.

Back in his old stomping grounds, Carrington made his former school pay, contributing a career-high 21 points off the bench. Carrington was 7-of-12 from 3-point range, and at one point, hit three triples in a row. The senior also contributed five rebounds and a pair of huge blocks in 27 minutes.

“Coming in my mindset was, ‘As long as we win, I don’t really care,'” Carrington said. “Just couldn’t lose this one. Last night, I’ve probably never been as anxious to play a game. This one, for whatever reason, had me up all night.”

The Pace Wasn’t Great, but Wisconsin Was Able to Score

Wisconsin entered Tuesday’s contest No. 61 in KenPom’s adjusted tempo rankings, the third-highest mark in the Big Ten Conference. The Badgers were also generating nearly 13 fast break points per game, nearly doubling last season’s output.

Meanwhile, Minnesota played at a snail’s pace, ranking No. 348 out of 365 teams in Division 1. UM also came into Tuesday allowing just 66.1 ppg, featuring the third-best scoring defense in the Big Ten. Needless to say, games against the Gophers can be a rock fight.

Although UW only had 61 possessions, 13 fewer than their season average, they hit the magic number of 70 points. Entering Tuesday, UM was 1-6 when they allowed 70 points or more. Even more impressive, the Badgers were able to get there despite only scoring 28 points in a first half that saw UW go scoreless in the final 5:11.

“I told these guys win one possession at a time,” said Blackwell. “Don’t worry about the next possession. Don’t worry about the following possession. Just win one possession at a time.”

The Badgers Mount Another Comeback

You knew it wasn’t going to be easy at Minnesota, a team that came in having won six of its last seven games and was coming off a home loss. The Gophers have vastly improved under head coach Niko Medved and are in the discussion for the NCAA Tournament.

Either way, you always throw out the records when these two teams play, and once again, Wisconsin had to find a way to win when they didn’t have their best stuff.

Minnesota outshot the Badgers (52-46), but UW rose up when it mattered most. Ripping off a 14-0 run, the Badgers built up a nine-point lead with just over seven minutes remaining. Able to hang on the rest of the way, UW picked up its second double-digit comeback victory in as many games.

“We haven’t been perfect by any stretch, but we have grown in our connectiveness and in our collective fight,” UW head coach Greg Gard said. “That’s one thing I’ve always told them, you’re not going to play perfect. You’re going to make mistakes. But if you have a competitive edge to you and a togetherness to you can overcome those situations.”

Game Ball

While Carrington may have stolen the show and certainly has every right to the game ball, I’m going to lean toward Blackwell for pulling Wisconsin back from the dead.

With the Badgers down 51-40 in the second half, Blackwell calmly stepped into a pair of 3-pointers to make it a five-point game. Before UW’s 14-0 run, Blackwell also had an offensive rebound that led to a Carrington 3-pointer and an assist to junior forward Nolan Winter for an easy bucket. Pulling the Badgers within 57-55 with 10:21 remaining, Blackwell buried another 3-pointer on a possession that looked like it was going nowhere, answering a 4-0 run by Minnesota, who had started to regain control.

Blackwell, who also had two crucial free throws in the final minute, posted a game-high 27 points (8-14), six rebounds, and five assists in 34 minutes…Oh, and of course, one of the most iconic shots of the Gard era.

“All I thought about was my previous playing days. When a guy hits a shot to tie it up or go up, the instant reaction is to drop your head,” Blackwell said. “That’s a heartbreaker when he hits that. I was always taught to go get the ball, keep your head up, and get a shot up.”

Big Picture

Not ready to say the team we thought Wisconsin, who has now won three straight, had in the preseason has fully arrived, but never downplay wins on the road in Big Ten Conference play. Certainly don’t downplay them against a rival. And never, ever disparage them when it involves a double-digit comeback.

This was in every way a trap game for the Badgers, who were riding high after being the first team to knock off then No. 2 Michigan. Minnesota was also hungry, coming off a tough loss, and playing back-to-back home games.

For the second time in as many games, UW has rallied from double-digits to grab a road win, this time, overcoming an abysmal defensive start that saw Minnesota get 16 of their first 20 points in the paint while beginning the game 9-of-11 shooting.

I think this group, their competitive edge has gotten sharper and better, and we’ve become feistier,” said Gard. “We play through those, those bumps in the road better than we did, you know, 30-40 days ago.”

Beyond the Box Score

1.28: Wisconsin averaged 1.28 points per possession.

2: The Badgers held on despite making just two of their final 10 field goal attempts.

5:11: The Badgers went scoreless in the final 5:11 of the first half (1-11) with four turnovers.

6: UW has made 14 or more 3-pointers in six games, a mark that leads the Big Ten.

6: Minnesota made six consecutive shots at one point in the first half.

11: The Gophers led by as many as 11 points in the second half.

14: UW used a 14-0 run to take a 68-59 lead with 6:22 remaining.

14: Carrington had a +/- of 14.

16: The Gophers scored 16 of their first 20 points from inside the paint.

20: UM was +20 (40-20) on points in the paint.

20: UW had a season-low 20 points in the paint.

21: Carrington’s 21 points were a career-high.

23.3: Blackwell is averaging 23.3 ppg in his last three outings.

26:43: The Badgers trailed for 26:43 and only led for 11:05.

29: UW has knocked down 29 3-pointers in its last two games.